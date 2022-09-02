Arkansas Travelers 22, Midland RockHounds 5

Travelers 22, RockHounds 5

A night after putting up an eight-run inning at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas, the Arkansas Travelers did it again Thursday night against the Midland RockHounds, cruising to their sixth straight victory.

The RockHounds scored three runs off Travs starter Emerson Hancock in the bottom of the first inning, but Arkansas answered back immediately with eight. The Travs tacked on three and two runs in their next two at-bats, respectively, then later tossed salt in the wound with a seven-run top of the ninth.

Leadoff man Riley Unroe finished 5 of 6 with 4 runs and 2 RBI. Pinch-hitter Braden Shipley went 2 for 2 -- he homered and doubled in the ninth inning alone to finish with 4 RBI.