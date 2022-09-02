Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: How to watch and listen, betting line, forecast, team comparisons

WHEN Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,412) in Fayetteville

SURFACE Natural grass

2021 RECORDS Arkansas 9-4; Cincinnati 13-1

STREAK Arkansas won 2; Cincinnati lost 1

AP RANKING Aransas 19; Cincinnati 23

COACHES Arkansas: Sam Pittman — 12-11 in third season at Arkansas and overall in Division I; Cincinnati: Luke Fickell — 48-15 in sixth season at Cincinnati and 54-22 in seventh season overall.

SERIES First meeting

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply. The Arkansas radio broadcast will be carried on XM Ch. 190.

TELEVISION The game will be televised on ESPN and can be be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

WEATHER According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will begin mostly cloudy before transitioning to sunny with a high of 83 degrees in Fayetteville. There is a 30% chance of rain and winds will be calm.

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 6 1/2-point favorite.

NOTABLE Arkansas will open the season playing in a top-25 matchup for the first time since 1980 at Texas. In Fayetteville, the Razorbacks have never played a game when both teams were ranked to open the season....Cincinnati has not named a starting quarterback for the game. The Bearcats are expected to start either Eastern Michigan transfer Ben Bryant or redshirt sophomore Evan Prater....The Bearcats' last two losses have been against SEC teams in the postseason, including 27-6 to Alabama in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl....Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was an assistant coach at Cincinnati in 1996.





TEAM COMPARISON (2021 STATS)

Points Per Game: Arkansas 30.9; Cincinnati 36.4

Points Per Game Allowed: Arkansas 22.9; Cincinnati 16.9

Total Offense: Arkansas 441.7; Cincinnati 414.5

Total Defense: Arkansas 367.7; Cincinnati 318.4

Time of Possession: Arkansas 28:57; Cincinnati 27:08

Third-Down Conversions: Arkansas 36.8%; Cincinnati 39.5%

Opp. Third-Down Conversions: Arkansas 33.5%; Cincinnati 33.8%

Turnover Margin (Season): Arkansas +6; Cincinnati +12

Penalties-Yards (Per Game): Arkansas 8-63; Cincinnati 7-54