Armed man arrested inside Benton Police Department lobby

A man was in custody Friday night after, police said, he entered the lobby of the Benton Police Department with a gun, leading to a confrontation in which no one was injured.

It was unclear why the unidentified man took a gun into the Benton Police Department around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Multiple officers responded and negotiated with the man before his arrest, according to a news release from the agency.

It was unclear Friday night whether the man would be charged with anything. A phone message was left with a Police Department spokeswoman around the time of the incident, and no response had been received as of Friday evening.