Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Art Ventures brings outer space to T2 with art installation

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Tom Flynn’s “Big Saucer” is on display now at TheatreSquared as part of an installation inspired by “It Came From Outer Space” a sci-fi inspired musical comedy based on a film of the same name from the 1950s on stage through Sept. 18. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

'It Came From Outer Space"

WHAT -- An art installation featuring planetary painting by Rani Bondhus and extraterrestrial sculpture by Cheri Bohn and Tom Flynn is on display to accompany the run of "It Came From Outer Space," a 1950s-inspired sci-fi musical based on the film of the same name. The installation at TheatreSquared is part of a continued partnership with Art Ventures, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to art.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

COST -- Admission is free

INFO -- artventures-nwa.org; theatre2.org

BONUS -- The Commons Bar/Cafe is also hosting a pop-up bar on the rooftop terrace at T2. Area 52 is open 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and features three cocktails by Washington Post "Best Bartender" Adam Bernbach, along with popcorn and other movie-themed snacks. There is no charge for entry.

  photo  “Stars” by Rani Leia Bondhus is on show at TheatreSquared as part of a continued collaboration between the theater and Art Ventures. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Art Ventures, TheatreSquared Share ‘Out Of This World’ Installation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT