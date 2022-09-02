Art Ventures brings outer space to T2 with art installation

FAQ

'It Came From Outer Space"

WHAT -- An art installation featuring planetary painting by Rani Bondhus and extraterrestrial sculpture by Cheri Bohn and Tom Flynn is on display to accompany the run of "It Came From Outer Space," a 1950s-inspired sci-fi musical based on the film of the same name. The installation at TheatreSquared is part of a continued partnership with Art Ventures, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to art.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

COST -- Admission is free

INFO -- artventures-nwa.org; theatre2.org

BONUS -- The Commons Bar/Cafe is also hosting a pop-up bar on the rooftop terrace at T2. Area 52 is open 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and features three cocktails by Washington Post "Best Bartender" Adam Bernbach, along with popcorn and other movie-themed snacks. There is no charge for entry.