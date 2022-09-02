PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bentonville earns tough 5-set win

BENTONVILLE -- Whenever Bentonville and Bentonville West tangle, the two crosstown rivals are always bound to put on a show.

Thursday night was no exception inside Tiger Arena. Bentonville came back from down a 2-1 set deficit to defeat West 18-25, 29-27, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13 in a thrilling 6A-West rivalry volleyball match.

The Lady Tigers forced a decisive fifth period after trading blows with the Wolverines, going back-and-forth with set victories. In the final set, the game-winning 15th point came by way of a West service error, something that plagued the visitors all match.

The Wolverines built as large as an eight-point lead in the first set after Trinity Luckett's block. made the score 11-3 early on. Bentonville went on a mini spurt, scoring the next three, but West quickly responded with a 7-1 run itself. The Tigers wouldn't back down and clawed back within five late, but the Wolverines closed strong to take the period, 25-18. West was helped by aces from four different players in the set.

The second set was a brawl, but Bentonville fended off a late surge from West, taking the set in a 29-27 decision. The Lady Wolverines grabbed their first lead of the period at 27-26 after rallying back from down by as many as 22-18 late. West did so despite committing five service errors, a number which was costly.

For the second set in a row, the Wolverines clawed back after trailing the entire period. This time they were able to capitalize. West trailed the entire period before storming back to take a 24-23 lead. The Wolverines claimed the next point to win the set and take a 2-1 overall lead.

The Lady Tigers forced a decisive fifth set after claiming a 25-22 win in the fourth. It was a neckand-neck battle in the final round. The teams were tied nine different times, but the Tigers grabbed a 13-12, something it wouldn't relinquish. Victoria Otter and Madison Hooper slammed home 15 kills for the Lady Tigers, helped by an game-high 23 assist from Audrey Adair. Gloria Cranney chipped in 17 assists and London

McKinney had 13 digs. Ana Bastos hammered 15 kills for Bentonville West. Trinity Luckett was a factor at the net with six blocks, and Ava Bennet led the Wolverines with 22 digs.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Wildcats scored six of the last seven points to end the opening set and cruised from there for a 25-20. 25-11, 25-13 win over Rogers Heritage.

Har-Ber (5-5, 2-0) jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the second set and were never really challenged the rest of the match.

The Lady Wildcats scored six out of the last seven to end the opening set for the 25-20 win. Heritage dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the league.

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said her team which returns just one player from last year's group and have yet to play a home match.

"Trying to gain that experience through that has been really interesting," Loyd said. "It's been an interesting first two weeks of the season really battling. We return one kid that's ever put on a varsity jersey, a lot of growing. There has been tremendous growth."

Rogers 3, Springdale 0

Hailey Prendes and Madison Rhea anchored the Lady Mounties' defense with 14 digs each to help Rogers' 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 win on Thursday.

Olyvia Hall led the way with a double-double of 10 kills and 16 digs. Prendes added three aces, while Macey Tauai finished with 8 kills. Marissa Milbrodt also dished out 28 assists for the Lady Mounties.

Greenwood 3, Fort Smith Southside 2

Lydia Pitts had 20 kills and hit .581 but Fort Smith Southside came up short in five sets to Greenwood Thursday evening.

Tinsley Freeman also finished with 20 digs.

Shiloh Christian 3, Ozark 0

Ryan Russell came up with 14 kills, while Reese Jones added eight kills and 11 assists. Ryee Kallesen added eight kills. Laila Creighton dished out 18 assists for Shiloh Christian (4-1, 1-0) Bella Bonanno also contributed 24 digs and four aces.



