Bentonville’s First Friday event for September is canceled

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:07 a.m.
Kids race, Friday, April 1, 2022 during First Friday at the downtown square in Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/220402Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The First Friday event scheduled for today in downtown Bentonville has been canceled because of the weather, according to a news release from Downtown Bentonville Inc.

"First Friday requires a full day of setup," said Andrew Heath, executive director of Downtown Bentonville. "After speaking to a meteorologist, it is unlikely that our artists, vendors, musicians, and event crew would be able to execute this event. We understand that weather is one roadblock that can derail a large event in our downtown."

Today's First Friday was intended to mark the kickoff of Art & Culinary Week downtown, which runs Friday through Sept. 10.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. will host a family-friendly dinner and a movie at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 on the downtown square. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs will be projected on a giant movie screen, and K'Zolis Italian Food Truck will be on hand selling food. Picnic blankets or chairs are recommended, according to the release.

Visit https://bit.ly/3B5iRmc for more information on other Art & Culinary Week events.

Print Headline: Bentonville’s First Friday event for September is canceled

