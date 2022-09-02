The world in brief: China locks down city after covid spike

China locks down city after covid spike

BEIJING -- Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people after a spike in covid-19 cases.

Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70% of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic center.

The start of the new school term has been delayed, although public transport continues to operate and citizens are permitted to leave the city if they can show a special need.

Under the rules announced Thursday, just one member of each family who can show a negative virus test within the past 24 hours is allowed out per day to buy necessities.

Similar measures have seen millions of people confined to their homes in the northeastern city of Dalian, as well as Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province that borders the capital Beijing.

Chengdu has reported around 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak and no deaths from the latest round of domestic transmission, but the extreme measures reflect China's rigid adherence to its "zero-covid" policy that has exacted a major toll on the economy, with lockdowns, business closures and mass testing requirements.

Gunmen abduct, kill Yemeni judge

SANAA, Yemen -- Gunmen killed a judge on Yemen's Supreme Court in the capital Sanaa, officials said Thursday, and a senior official in the internationally recognized government accused militias allied to Houthi rebels in the slaying.

Judge Mohamed Homran was killed after the gunmen on Tuesday abducted him from his car near his home in Sanaa, the Houthi-run Interior Ministry said. Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Abdel Khaleq al-Ajry said that authorities had arrested the assailants and will prosecute them.

The Houthis have controlled Sanaa and much of northern Yemen since 2014, while the internationally backed government -- driven out of the capital -- holds much of the south along with its allies. The two sides have been fighting a destructive civil war.

The government's information minister, Moammar al-Eryany, called the killing of the 63-year-old Homran the latest episode in the Houthis' "systematic" transgressions against members of the judiciary. He pointed to earlier instances of a judge who faced threats and another who was forcibly disappeared.

In a statement carried on the government-run Saba news agency, al-Eryany called for international pressure on the Houthis to deter them from targeting judges.

Downed Chinese drone, Taiwan says

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's military said it shot down a drone hovering over one of its island outposts just off the Chinese coast on Thursday amid a spike in tensions with Beijing.

The Kinmen Defense Command said the drone entered restricted airspace over Shiyu island just after noon.

Flares and warning shots were fired but the drone maintained its position and was shot down, it said in a statement.

It described the drone as being for "civilian use," but did not say if it had been recovered or what weapon was used to bring it down. The day before, Taiwan said it warned off drones hovering over three of the islands it occupies off the coast of the Chinese port city of Xiamen.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The sides split after a civil war in 1949 and have no official relations, with China cutting off even informal contacts following the election of independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.

Tensions between the sides have been especially high since China fired missiles into the Taiwan Strait and mobilized ships and warplanes in the area after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.

South Korea, Japan brace for typhoon

After developing this week into the year's strongest tropical system, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor could wreak havoc in parts of South Korea and Japan and may make direct landfall in populated areas in the coming days.

As of Thursday morning, Hinnamnor was still a very strong storm, with winds of up to 155 mph, equivalent to a high-end Category 4 hurricane, after reaching the equivalent of a rare Category 5 on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the western Pacific, a storm is classified as a "super typhoon" when it has sustained winds of at least 150 mph.

While having weakened slightly, Hinnamnor is still a very strong typhoon. And the latest track from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, puts the storm on a dangerous path, with a direct landfall possible on Japan's Yaeyama Islands, the country's most southern and western populated territories.

As Hinnamnor nears the isolated chain of Japanese islands over the next day or two, it is expected to have winds of around 115 mph, the equivalent of a low-end Category 3 hurricane -- which is still a very strong storm. Severe effects are expected, with heavy rain, massive waves, a powerful ocean surge and damaging winds affecting the region today into Saturday.

A woman and child wearing face masks ride a scooter along a street in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Commuters wearing face masks walk through a highway underpass in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Commuters wearing face masks wait at an intersection in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Commuters wearing face masks ride bicycles near the China Central Television (CCTV) building in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Commuters wearing face masks ride bicycles and scooters near the China Central Television (CCTV) building in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Commuters wearing face masks walk along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Commuters wearing face masks walk along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)



Residents line up for Covid-19 screening in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. (Chinatopix Via AP)

