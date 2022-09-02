Church News

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH and Shannon Road Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School at Bryant Street Park from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. Lunch will be provided each day. The theme is Returning to the Value of Life, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of the apostle and wife, Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Willie Laws, pastor of New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer. The theme will be "An anointed, an appointed apostle that is equipped to lead and teach his flock how to serve God with their whole heart."

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers. On Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will recognize residents who died from covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. On Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and area front-line workers who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be given to households with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. Food will be available to anyone without restrictions with picture ID from the food pantry ministry. New Hope will hand out food on a first come, first served basis until it's all gone. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, will open its pantry at the new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., on Sept. 17. Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

