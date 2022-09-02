Cincinnati preview, weekend predictions

An Arkansas football helmet is shown on a trunk on Friday, Nov. 26 2021, during the second half of play at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Tom Murphy preview the Razorbacks' game against Cincinnati and give their weekend predictions.

wholehogsports · 🏈 Football: Previewing Cincinnati game, weekend predictions



