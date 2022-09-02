Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati preview, weekend predictions

by Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon, Tom Murphy | Today at 1:31 p.m.
An Arkansas football helmet is shown on a trunk on Friday, Nov. 26 2021, during the second half of play at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Tom Murphy preview the Razorbacks' game against Cincinnati and give their weekend predictions. 



ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT