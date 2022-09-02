COLUMNIST: ‘They will freeze or they will starve’

Readers of "Scotland on Sunday" got one heck of a jolt when they opened their morning newspaper this past weekend.

"They will freeze or they will starve," read the headline.

That's not a choice you expect to have to make in a developed nation such as Scotland, which many Americans view mostly as a scenic theme park of challenging golf courses and peaty whiskey.

But it's the bizarre reality in a country already seeing a doubling of energy costs and a projection of further big increases. Instead of focusing on food insecurity, journalists now are exploring the phrase "fuel poverty."

Rural Scots already pay more for energy, and local politicians are pointing out that many of them work full-time jobs and yet still are finding themselves unable to heat their homes for the long dark winter and also feed their families.

North and south of the border, defenders of the great British pub are warning that some 70 percent of them might not survive the coming winter, again as a result of huge spikes in energy costs. Most pubs are reporting anywhere from 100 percent to 300 percent increases in their energy costs, meaning that they have to sell hundreds of pints a night to pay off the gas company.

Why are these exponential business-killing increases happening? It's a perfect storm of issues in the energy markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions, a hangover from Brexit, a puttering covid recovery, massive inflation and various dysfunctions of lame-duck British prime minister Boris Johnson. In particular, the wholesale price of natural gas has soared.

The country is in an economic mess. Fortune magazine noted that Britain is only a currency crisis away (something that could well happen) from mirroring the economy of a developing nation.

Unless these issues are addressed in bold fashion, British pubs and restaurants are going to disappear and a whole lot of people are going to be making the kinds of choices between food and heat that are associated with Dickensian images, not contemporary Britain.

The impact of the inflation rate is a cautionary tale for the U.S., and an argument for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to stay his course on raising interest rates, the consequent pain notwithstanding. There is no point in forgiving student loans, for example, if any benefit to recipients is immediately eaten up by rising costs.

Once the endless process to replace Johnson is concluded, this acute crisis is going to be job one for the new Conservative prime minister, most likely Liz Truss, lest their tenure be as short as a wee dram of Scotch whisky.