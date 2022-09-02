City Council meets Sept. 6

Because city offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day, the Pine Bluff City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The meeting is usually held the first and third Mondays of each month, according to the mayor's Facebook page.

WH school board to meet

The White Hall School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The September meeting was changed from Sept. 13, according to a news release. Details: (870) 247-2002.

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Participants wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

The September meeting is the beginning of the 2022 NAACP Branch election process. Members will elect the nominating committee. To run for office, candidates must have been members of the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch since at least April 1, according to a news release.

The October general membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. This will be the first in-person meeting of the branch since the beginning of the pandemic. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. Members may also be nominated from the floor by petition.

On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the release.

Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. The festival highlights the programs of the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, according to news release.

The public is also invited to the Art Walk featuring artists' displays set up in front of downtown merchants. Children's activities as well as a community canvas will be available at the art center's exhibit. Information about the festival, senior art, adult art classes and after school and summer programs will be available as well.

The festival will accept youth and adult entries in the Visual Arts Category from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the arts center, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council.

This professionally juried exhibit will be at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie Oct. 3-27. An artists' reception and open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

For more than six decades, this festival has attracted entries from across the state. For applications or more details, visit www.grandprairiearts.com, email artscenter001@gmail.com or call (870) 673-1781.