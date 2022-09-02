Diaz unleashes 102 mph fastball, decks Dodgers

NEW YORK -- Edwin Diaz struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mph fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor hit a tying double in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf after the Mets were held to one hit in five innings by Clayton Kershaw, who made his first start since Aug. 4.

NL East-leading New York took two of three from Los Angeles, its first series win against the Dodgers since Sept. 3-5, 2011. LA lost consecutive games for the first time since July 25-26. The last time the Dodgers dropped two in a row at Citi Field was exactly seven years before that -- July 25-26, 2015.

"They got a really good team," Diaz said. "We showed them we have a really good team, too. That's the team we might play in the playoffs."

Chris Bassitt (12-7) allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 6 innings for his fifth consecutive victory, matching his win total from last season with Oakland. He departed after the Mets took a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

New York led 5-2 when Diaz opened the eighth by walking Freddie Freeman and plunking Will Smith. Freeman advanced to third on a warning-track flyball by Max Muncy and scored on Justin Turner's flyball near the 408-foot sign in center.

"I was a little bit angry because I wasn't commanding my slider the way I want to," Diaz said.

After a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, Diaz escaped by whiffing Lux on the hardest pitch of his career and calmly walked off the mound. It was the fifth time in his last 13 appearances that the Mets closer pitched in the eighth inning.

"He's the best closer in baseball for a reason," Lux said.

It was only the third run allowed in the last 34 appearances for Diaz, who has converted 19 of 19 save chances in that span.

"I think he realized that he wasn't carrying the normal torque on his breaking ball," Mets Manager Buck Showalter said. "He almost got hurt on a couple of them. He just decided to go to option B."

Adam Ottavino followed with a perfect ninth for his third save.

BRAVES 3, ROCKIES 0 Rookie Spencer Strider (9-4) struck out 16 in eight innings as Atlanta defeated Colorado. Strider allowed only two hits and walked none. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth inning for his 31st save. Austin Riley and Michael Harris hit home runs for Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 0 Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Detroit. Logan Gilbert (11-5), who had gone winless in his previous nine starts, held Detroit to two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Three Mariners relievers completed the four-hitter.

ORIOLES 3, GUARDIANS 0 Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullens homered on Shane Bieber's first pitch, leading Baltimore to a victory over the Guardians. Bradish (3-5) had his second consecutive dominant performance. He hasn't allowed a run in 15 consecutive innings after going more than three months without a win.

RED SOX 9, RANGERS 8 Rob Refsnyder singled in the winning run to cap a four-run ninth inning to give Boston a victory over Texas. Rafael Dever, who had a two-run double in the ninth, drove in three for the Red Sox.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 1 Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run home run and singled, and Chicago beat Kansas City. Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide. Johnny Cueto (7-6) allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, ATHLETICS 5 (10) Joey Meneses hit a game-winning three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap his first four-hit game as Washington rallied past Oakland. Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, homered to right-center off Oakland rookie Norge Ruiz (0-1), raising his average to .354. Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 10th, the Nationals closed within 5-4 on Keibert Ruiz's run-scoring single with one out. Lane Thomas walked with two outs, setting the stage for Meneses.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 5, LA Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Milwuakee at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 7, Oakland 5 (10)



