Dollarway looks for 1st win in Texarkana

Dollarway Cardinals hit the state line tonight in Texarkana.

The 3A Cardinals take on the 5A Texarkana Razorbacks, a team that took a hard bruising last week (48-0) in their opening game against the 5A Watson Chapel Wildcats on Wildcat turf.

The Cardinals lost last week at home against the 3A Booneville Bearcats 36-6.

"We're ready, much improved from last week," Cardinal Coach Martese Henry said. "We've been working [the] offensive line to make sure the team knows the right people to block in play calling. We've been working on receiving and our passing game."

Henry said that the coaching staff also made some changes defensively. The team has also been focused on watching alignment.

"We were out of alignment last week and that cost us some big plays, but we have fixed it," Henry said.

Henry said that his team knows it will be a tough game because both the Cardinals and Razorbacks are seeking their first win.

"We are [up] for the task," he said. "Both teams have started out 0-1. We played in spurts against Booneville. Both programs are eager to get the first win and I know it's going to be a dog fight."