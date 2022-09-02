EDITORIAL: Jackson in a bad place

Folks are talking about Jackson again, and this time, the water has gone out. Our neighbors in Mississippi's capital need water, but not the kind that's been falling in buckets recently.

Heavy rains have exasperated long-standing infrastructure problems in Jackson, and now the state capital is in trouble, with much of the city without potable water. Flooding in the Pearl River has overwhelmed Jackson's aging water system, and the larger of the city's two water-treatment plants is failing, per the AP. Boil orders, common for Jackson in recent years, are in effect across the city. Many residents have been unable to shower or flush the toilet because of low water pressure, also a concern for the city's fire department. ABC News says 180,000-plus people "will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely" in the Jackson area.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard to help distribute drinking water, and the state is set to receive $75 million from the recent federal infrastructure bill to go toward fixing the city's water system.

But Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told reporters this week that fixing the system could run into the billions. He said the city has been troubled by short staffing and "decades of deferred maintenance."

Water issues and boil notices have been a common occurrence in the city, which had just shaken off the effects of last year's winter storm that burst water mains and pipes. As one national headline succinctly put it, regarding Jackson's plight: "Water everywhere, not a drop to drink."

Little Rock has seen its share of infrastructure problems, too. But now, perhaps drivers accustomed to lanes being blocked off on major rush-hour arteries as crews repair or replace sewer and water lines will lean more toward grateful than annoyed. It could be a lot worse.

The state capitals of Arkansas and Mississippi used to have much more in common than they do today. Each is centrally located, the largest city in each state, and hub for everything politics, commerce and finance. The primary college football teams of each state once maintained a part-time home field in each city.

But over the last four decades, Jackson's journey has taken a different route.

The current situation shines an unfortunate light on what has been an era of decline for Jackson. White flight to the suburbs--Brandon, Clinton, Ridgeland, Madison, Pearl--drained the city's tax base over the past four decades. Topping out at more than 202,000 in 1980, when Little Rock's official count was 132,000 and change, Jackson lost people each census since, now sitting at an official 153,701, according to the 2020 U.S. census. From 2010 to 2020, Jackson saw an 11.4 percent population decline.

The Jackson metro, though, has maintained stable growth with a 2020 regional population of just under 598,000.

But as our Rex Nelson has pointed out, neglecting the heart of a community--a city's downtown, a metro's anchor city--will come back to bite a region, the rot eventually catching up with the outward growth.

Little Rock, the city proper now at more than 202,000 and the metro much more than that, has experienced its own westward shift and suburban sprawl, but city leaders haven't neglected downtown. Work remains to be done, especially on the Capitol Avenue corridor, but the thriving River Market and East Village are proof of the city's intent to keep its heart pumping strong. And the civic leaders that make up the regional planning body Metroplan work together for the benefit of all central Arkansas.

Perhaps the national spotlight on Jackson will help spur solutions.

Jackson surely has gleaned an overall positive from the presence of football hall-of-famer and pop-culture superstar Deion Sanders, who currently coaches the football team at HBCU Jackson State. But when Coach Prime Time opens a press conference after a home game and informs reporters that his SUV was stolen from outside the stadium or that his office was burglarized during a game . . . .

Could Jackson's journey have been Little Rock's? Many north-of-the-tunnel and rural Arkansans seem eager to lump Little Rock in with the Big Apple of "Escape from New York," other big cities, with HBO documentaries still living rent-free in their minds. And Little Rock certainly has issues with crime, with its police department, with a lot of things faced by most big cities.

But the Rock soldiers on, as Arkansas leaders recognize the importance of its overall health. It's high time for Mississippi's top brass to come to the same conclusion about Jackson.

