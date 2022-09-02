Ex-officer given 10 years for riot

WASHINGTON -- A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Thomas Webster's prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison.

Webster, a 20-year New York Police Department veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a self-defense argument. A jury rejected Webster's claim that he was defending himself when he tackled Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun and grabbed his gas mask outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Webster, 56, to 10 years in prison plus three years of supervised release. He allowed Webster to report to prison at a date to be determined instead of immediately ordering him into custody.

"Mr. Webster, I don't think you're a bad person," the judge said. "I think you were caught up in a moment. But as you know, even getting caught up in a moment has consequences."

Webster turned to apologize to Rathbun, who was in the courtroom but didn't address the judge. Webster said he wishes he had never come to Washington, D.C.

"I wish the horrible events of that day had never happened," he told the judge.

The judge said Rathbun wasn't Webster's only victim on Jan. 6.

"The other victim was democracy, and that is not something that can be taken lightly," Mehta added.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 17 years and six months. The court's probation department had recommended a 10-year prison sentence. Mehta wasn't bound by the recommendations.

In a court filing, prosecutors accused Webster of "disgracing a democracy that he once fought honorably to protect and serve." Webster led the charge against police barricades at the Capitol's Lower West Plaza, prosecutors said. They compared the attack to a medieval battle, with rioters pelting officers with makeshift projectiles and engaging in hand-to-hand combat.

"Nothing can explain or justify Mr. Webster's rage. Nothing can explain or justify his violence," Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Mirell said Thursday.

Defense attorney James Monroe said in a court filing that the mob was "guided by unscrupulous politicians" and others promoting the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the Republican incumbent. He questioned why prosecutors argued that Webster didn't deserve leniency for his 25 years of service to his country and New York City.

"That is not how we measure justice. That is revenge," Monroe said.

In May, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before they convicted Webster of all six counts in his indictment, including a charge that he assaulted Rathbun with a dangerous weapon, the flagpole.

Webster had testified at trial that he was trying to protect himself from a "rogue cop" who punched him in the face. He also accused Rathbun of instigating the confrontation.

Rathbun testified that he didn't punch or pick a fight with Webster. Rathbun said he was trying to move Webster back from a security perimeter that he and other officers were struggling to maintain.

LAWYER ARRESTED

In another development, a lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Kellye SoRelle -- general counsel for the anti-government group -- was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, the Justice Department said.

SoRelle, 43, is a close associate of Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers' leader who is heading to trial later this month alongside other extremists on seditious conspiracy charges.

After Rhodes' arrest in January, SoRelle told media outlets she was acting as the president of the Oath Keepers while he's behind bars.

Prosecutors have accused Rhodes and his militia group of plotting for weeks to stop the transfer of power and keep former President Donald Trump in office, purchasing weapons, organizing military-style trainings and setting up battle plans.

SoRelle told The Associated Press last year -- when FBI agents seized her phone as part of the Jan 6. investigation -- that she had no knowledge of or involvement in the Capitol breach.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst, Alanna Durkin Richer and Mike Balsamo of The Associated Press.