Exploring ASU’s chances for season

Coming off its worst season in two decades, Arkansas State comes into 2022 with optimism.

There's continuity at quarterback with James Blackman. Defensive end Kivon Bennett, safety Eddie Smith and linebacker Jordan Carmouche lead a defense that can only go up.

But what will happen over the Red Wolves' 12 games?

Saturday vs. Grambling State

Hue Jackson is about as experienced as it gets. He's coached since 1987 at pretty much every level of football -- from the World League of American Football to the National Football League.

But Grambling is not the Cleveland Browns. The Tigers went 4-7 last fall and as of three weeks ago, were still trying to choose from five different quarterbacks.

Prediction: WIN

Sept. 10: at No. 2 Ohio State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud? Heisman Trophy contender. Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Ditto. Running back TreBeyon Henderson? Yep, he's in the mix as well.

Those are just three of the many five-star prospects that will litter Ohio Stadium when ASU visits next weekend. Maybe against a different power-conference foe, the Red Wolves could sniff an upset. Against this possible national title favorite, no dice.

Prediction: LOSS

Sept. 17: at Memphis

2020 brought back the Paint Bucket Bowl, but the refrain has been mostly unchanged over the past three decades. The Tigers have won three straight against ASU and 14 of the past 18 meetings since 1991.

Last year's game was an offensive shootout as Memphis won 55-50. Given the offensive proclivities of both coaches, this one will be similar. The Red Wolves are competitive again but not enough to flip the outcome.

Prediction: LOSS

Sept. 24: at Old Dominion

There will be excitement in Norfolk, Va., as the Monarchs begin their Sun Belt Conference tenure with a cross-division matchup.

Old Dominion brings back 10 offensive starters -- notably preseason all-conference tight end Zack Kuntz and wide receiver Ali Jennings -- from a team that won its last five regular-season games in 2021. ASU crashes the party and starts league play 1-0.

Prediction: WIN

Oct. 1: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The Red Wolves were bad last season. Despite a better record at 4-8, the Warhawks might've been worse, losing six of their last seven Sun Belt games.

Louisiana-Monroe might be eager for a reprieve after opening 2022 campaign at Texas, No. 1 Alabama and against reigning Sun Belt champion Louisiana-Lafayette. It won't get one in Jonesboro.

Prediction: WIN

Oct. 8: vs. James Madison

Figuring out what the Dukes will do this season is not easy, especially as they jump from FCS to FBS. But James Madison is a proud program that has at least reached the national semifinals each of the past three seasons.

James Madison will bring the fight, and whether it's an upset on paper or not, the Dukes get what may be their first Sun Belt win.

Prediction: LOSS

Oct. 15: at Southern Mississippi

A somewhat-regional series returns after not being played since 2008. ASU is 2-9 all-time against the Golden Eagles, winless since Nov. 19, 1977.

Southern Miss is optimistic it'll be better than last year when it lost nine straight to start the season. The Red Wolves get a second away win in 2022.

Prediction: WIN

Oct. 22: at Louisiana-Lafayette

The Ragin' Cajuns are a much different team than the one that took last season's Sun Belt title. Coach Billy Napier is gone and so are several major contributors -- either via the transfer portal or the NFL.

But the Cajuns have the pedigree and four straight wins over the Red Wolves. That streak stretches to five.

Prediction: LOSS

Oct. 29: vs. South Alabama

Star wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is now with the Dallas Cowboys. That won't stop the Jaguars from competing in a tightly-bunched Sun Belt West division.

They'll have nine days between games after a Thursday night matchup with Troy the week before. ASU will be playing the last of nine straight Saturdays to open the season.

Prediction: LOSS

Nov. 12: vs. Massachusetts

The Minutemen have not had a winning season since joining the FBS ranks in 2011. They're on their sixth head coach in that span.

ESPN's rankings don't think highly of the Red Wolves at 121st of 131 FBS teams. They think even less of No. 130 Massachusetts.

Prediction: WIN

Nov. 19: at Texas State

The transfer portal makes for some fascinating storylines. Pulaski Academy alum Layne Hatcher and Lincoln Pare, ASU's leading passer and rusher from 2021, get a shot at their former school.

They get back at the Red Wolves in what has become a budding rivalry with the Bobcats.

Prediction: LOSS

Nov. 26 vs. Troy

ASU will have a second shot at getting bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019. Better yet, the Red Wolves will get this one at home.

The Trojans, however, have a trio of preseason All-Sun Belt defenders, including 2021 Burlsworth Trophy finalist Carlton Martial. ASU doesn't go down without a fight but ends its season below .500 again.

Prediction: LOSS

Overall record: 5-7

Sun Belt record: 3-5