Fayetteville to buy flood-prone property

FAYETTEVILLE -- A deal for the city to purchase a flood-prone apartment complex has cleared.

The city will buy West End apartments, east of Interstate 49 and west of Wedington Drive, for $1.39 million to turn the property into green space for flood mitigation. The City Council on Aug. 16 authorized Mayor Lioneld Jordan to sign the deal if the land became available to the city. The city will buy the property from John Cloyed and his limited liability company.

The land was under contract to a different prospective buyer at the time of the council meeting. That buyer ended up asking for an extension on the deal, which Cloyed denied. Cloyed then accepted the city's offer this week. His original asking price was $1.4 million.

Now that both parties have signed, the city will have a land survey done, said Alan Pugh, staff engineer. The contract leaves a 90-day window for due diligence before closing, he said.

The 49-unit complex with four buildings experienced significant flooding in April 2017 and May this year. Water rose a few feet from the ground, infiltrating units and causing extensive damage to the buildings, tenant belongings and cars.

The complex has been vacant since the May flooding event. The damage rendered units uninhabitable. Cloyed reimbursed tenants for May rent and they received assistance from the Red Cross to relocate.

Cloyed expressed support for the city's plan. The property sits in a floodplain near Hamestring Creek, and rain events in the last few years have fallen heavier and in a shorter period of time, he said.

"I really became convinced that [the floodplain] is not a suitable location, really, for any housing but particularly for low-income housing where people are least able to deal with something like that," Cloyed said.

There is a grant opportunity available from the federal government to help pay for the demolition of the structures and green space restoration, Pugh said. The city is waiting for Washington County to update its hazard mitigation plan, which would have to be approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Once that happens, the city can apply for a flood mitigation assistance grant. The grant should cover 75% of the cost for demolition and restoration, with the city paying the rest, he said. Preliminary estimate for demolition is $125,000.

It could take about a year for work to start if the city waits for the grant money, Pugh said. The City Council also could opt to pay for the work using drainage bond money voters approved in 2019 or use money from the city's capital improvement fund. Either way, the decision will come to the council for a future vote, he said.

As far as turning the property into green space, Pugh said the city could lower the ground a few feet and keep the main channel of the creek where it is. Removing concrete and replacing it with heavy vegetation such as native trees, shrubs and grass will help restore the property to its natural setting and hopefully offset flooding impact to nearby properties, he said.

"It would be a spot where once the road overtopped or that channel began to overtop, there would be an area there for that water to spread out," Pugh said. "Before, it crossed West End and started flooding those residences on the other side."

The city also is pursuing grant opportunities with the federal government to help with the costs of elevating homes or buying land in the floodplain near Hamestring Creek.