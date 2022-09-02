4 finalists named in search for new University of Arkansas chancellor

The interim leader of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is among four finalists for the top job at the state’s largest university, University of Arkansas System President Donald R. Bobbitt announced Friday.

The finalists, listed in the order of their appearance at public forums scheduled later this month, are:

• Charles F. Robinson, interim chancellor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Sept. 12.

• Jay T. Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Purdue University, Sept. 14.

• Daniel A. Reed, presidential professor of computational science, University of Utah, Sept. 16.

• Cynthia Y. Young, founding dean of the College of Sciences, Clemson University, Sept. 19.

Bobbitt selected the finalists with help from a search committee chaired by UA engineering Dean Kim Needy.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that these four distinguished individuals have accepted our invitation to visit the University of Arkansas as finalists in the search for our next chancellor,” Bobbitt said in the announcement.

“A national leadership search presents an opportunity to test the reputational quality of an institution, and the quality and diversity of our four finalists show that the U of A is very well regarded on the national stage. I want to especially thank Dean Kim Needy and our search committee members for their hard work and dedication to this process, which has yielded a strong result heading into these campus visits. We look forward to getting to know the finalists more in the coming weeks.”

The finalists will visit the Fayetteville campus for two days. During their visits, each candidate will participate in a public forum. The forums will be live streamed and recorded for broader access.

The times of the forums will be posted on the university’s chancellor search website: chancellor.uark.edu/chancellor-search/. The site includes more information on each candidate, including their CV and cover letters.