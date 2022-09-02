FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Labor Day weekend Ice Cream Social

Today

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday: Art & Culinary -- Today and Saturday, on the downtown Bentonville square. Art & Culinary Week continues through Sept. 10. downtownbentonville.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"It Came From Outer Space" -- A new musical based on the 1953 movie of the same name, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Sept. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27 & up. theatre2.org.

Saturday

Craft Around the World -- Japan, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Jesse Dean, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Labor Day

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tuesday

Tiny Art Kits -- Scratch-off art, through September, all Fort Smith Public Libraries. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bookmark Decorating Craft -- Through September, Fort Smith Dallas Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month -- Sandra Dixon, through September, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

