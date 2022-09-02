The new feel-good drama “Gigi & Nate” taps into that well-worn but tried-and-true “a boy and his” formula. Except this time it’s a boy and his capuchin monkey. Directed by Nick Hamm from a script by David Hudgins, “Gigi & Nate” tells the touching true story of an unexpected friendship and shows how it saved a young man’s life and brought a hurting family together following a devastating tragedy.

Charlie Rowe plays Nate Gibson, a lively and outgoing 18-year-old who we first meet only a couple of weeks before he’s to head off for college. He has big plans and a bright future ahead. That is until his life is changed forever. Nate contracts bacterial meningitis after cliff diving into a lake. It starts as a headache, but soon after, chills, nausea, and seizures set in. Nate is med-flighted to a hospital in Nashville, Tenn. where his parents, Claire (Marcia Gay Harden) and Dan (Jim Belushi) and his two sisters, Katy (Josephine Langford) and Annabelle (Hannah Alligood) are given some heart-shattering news.

The movie leaps ahead four years where we learn Nate is a quadriplegic. Confined to a wheelchair and spiraling into depression, he finds solace in a capuchin monkey named Gigi. She was rescued from an abusive petting zoo in California and nurtured and trained to be a service animal. After some initial hesitation (by both Gigi and some of his family) Nate and the pint-size primate bond. They develop a tender relationship that not only helps Nate and his outlook on life, but helps bring a splintering family back together.

But you know the movies, it seems like we always have to have an antagonist. Here we get it in the form of an absurdly one-note animal welfare activist named Chloe Gaines (Welker White). She heads a group called Americans for Animal Protection, and she immediately puts Nate and Gigi in her legal crosshairs. The second half of the movie gets bogged down in their room-temperature conflict that includes a laughably phony protest sequence outside the Gibsons’ home and some tensionless courtroom drama.

The clunky storytelling doesn’t exactly help things. The movie tends to skimp on details, often bypassing opportunities for some good character building. For example, there’s an early scene where we seen Nate in such a bad state of mind that he attempts to take his own life. But less than a minute later we see him at a service animal training facility, smiling and eager to meet Gigi for the first time.

There’s not a single scene devoted to showing how Nate went from completely broken and suicidal to optimistic and excited. It turns out to be a reoccurring frustration.

I wasn’t able to find much information about the true story the film is based on, so it’s hard to determine how much of what we see is fact or fiction. But we can glean several things from “Gigi & Nate.” For one, the Gibsons of the movie are clearly a wealthy family. They sell their lake house in North Carolina and buy a swanky place near Nashville, closer to Nate’s doctors and therapists. There they build Nate a stylish living space with state-of-the-art medical equipment (a ceiling-mounted lift, a fancy wheelchair, etc.).

While it’s hard not to take note of the Gibson family’s wealth, Hamm and Hudgins do a good job of helping us see the people beyond the privilege. The filmmakers put in the effort to connect us with this tight-knit family as they each try to cope with Nate’s condition in their own ways. As with other story elements, sometimes the movie breezes past opportunities to make this family dynamic even richer. But as a whole, we get a good sense of who these people are and of their efforts to recover individually and collectively.

And then there’s Gigi. She’s brought to life by blending the work from a real capuchin monkey named Allie with digital effects. Of course we get a few saccharine scenes of animal cuteness meant to melt our hearts. But as a whole, the filmmakers use Gigi smartly and to great effect. She plays a pivotal part, not just in realizing the story, but in opening up a number of themes the movie is interested in. She too ends up undercut by some of the second-half sloppiness. But as animal portrayals go, Gigi is used well and has an undeniably heartwarming presence.

I can’t say enough about the movie’s message of hope and triumph. I love what it says about coping with tragedy and overcoming adversity. Yet while “Gigi & Nate” is full of compelling themes and scenes that are tender and earnest, it’s hampered by some nagging frustrations that make it hard to focus on the more meaningful moments. The corny villain angle, the jolts in the pacing, some wobbly performances — they pulled me out of a movie that really hinges on our emotional investment. I was always able to reconnect, but never on a level that I wanted.

‘Gigi & Nate'

82 Cast: Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Josephine Langford, Hannah Alligood, Tara Summers, Jim Belushi, Diane Ladd Director: Nick Hamm

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Playing theatrically