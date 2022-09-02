Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gravette Fire Department plans event to honor those killed in Sept. 11, 2001, attacks

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Members of the police and fire departments stand at attention Sept. 11, 2021, at the Harps grocery store in Gravette during a remembrance ceremony. (Submitted Photo)

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Fire Department will hold its fourth annual September 11 remembrance ceremony for fallen first responders at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 11.

The ceremony will be held in the parking lot of the Harps grocery store at 200 S.E. First Ave.

Traditional fire department funeral songs will be played beginning at 8:50 a.m., and Gravette Fire Chief David Orr will give a message about the importance of the day.

At 8:59 a.m. local time, the time when the first of the Twin Towers fell in 2001, the lights on all emergency vehicles will be turned on and members of the Gravette Fire Department and Police Department will stand at attention for 3 minutes and 43 seconds to honor the 343 first responders who were killed in the attacks.

The ceremony is expected to last 15 minutes and will be live-streamed on the Gravette Fire Department Facebook page.

  photo  Police and fire department emergency vehicles are parked Sept. 11, 2021, on the south side of the Harps grocery store parking lot in Gravette during a remembrance ceremony. (Submitted Photo)
  

Print Headline: Sept. 11 remembrance set in Gravette

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT