HARDING 29, EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 12

Harding University stuck to their heavy rushing habits Thursday night. But when the Bisons passed, they made the most of it.

Bisons quarterback Cole Keylon completed three passes and all three went for touchdowns during a season-opening victory over the Tigers at Ada. Okla.

Keylon, a redshirt freshman from Harrison, completed 3 of 6 attempts for 121 yards. He had scoring passes of 56 and 33 yards to Jimmy Citty, as well as a 32-yard touchdown to Zach Smith.

Keylon also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Harding (1-0) finished with 219 rushing yards, led by 49 yards on 14 carries by Will Fitzhugh and 48 yards on 8 attempts by Blake Delacruz.