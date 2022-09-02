History, humility

We should hope future generations don't treat us the way we treat our own ancestors. A common treatment, of course, is indifference, expressed in the self-absorbed thought that history is "irrelevant."

If future generations do think of us and consider what we did, let's hope they're more gracious than we are. Let's hope they will be cautious about weaponizing history, casually denouncing whatever historical figure happens to be a target of political opportunity. Let's hope they will apply the Golden Rule to both the living and the dead, that they will treat the record of our deeds the way they will want to be treated when they, too, have passed from this life.

History touches everything we say and do. History gives us a chance to consider decisions and their consequences, and the joys, sorrows, excellences and follies of human life.

I bring this up because today is the anniversary of a little marked but deeply important occasion. On Sept. 2, 1945--the same day the Japanese formally surrendered to the U.S. and ended the Second World War--a figure little known outside southeast Asia named Ho Chi Minh stepped to a microphone in a city called Hanoi and declared the independence of a nation called Vietnam. He cited the American Declaration of Independence and praised its ideals.

Soon after, Ho appealed to President Harry Truman to assist Vietnam in its effort to be free of French colonization. In his telegram, Ho reminded Truman that before the U.S. entered the Second World War, it had asserted that colonies should go free. The Philippines would soon gain independence from the United States. Vietnamese nationalists wanted independence from France.

But France, an important U.S. ally in the struggle against communism, thought otherwise. Ho's telegram went unanswered. China soon became communist, and Ho turned there for help.

Vietnam veterans sometimes mention Ho's telegram. They interpret the U.S. government's non-response as an illustration of American willfulness. It's often said that if only Truman had helped Ho against French occupation, then the 30-year war in Vietnam that ended in 1975 could have been averted.

The key problem with this claim is the assumption that Truman had any real idea who Ho Chi Minh was, or, if he did, that he considered Ho and his mission in Vietnam matters of importance.

Looking back, we know that the man who declared independence in Hanoi on this day 77 years ago was among the most consequential figures of the 20th century. But Truman had no conception of that, and his days were filled with problems of pressing global consequence. Much of the world had to be rebuilt. The Soviets were on the move.

The biographer David McCullough writes that, given the decisions Truman faced, the situation in Vietnam "did not seem overly important." My search of hundreds of American newspapers did not uncover a single article giving serious coverage to Ho's independence declaration.

By the time of his death in 1972, Truman's view was different. But, like all of us, he had to respond in his own day to what was in front of him. What's obvious now wasn't obvious then.

Among the life lessons we can take from this is the importance of humility. No matter how much we think we know, no matter how certain we are about something, there's probably something we don't know, and there's a chance we're wrong.

The majority of Americans who, like me, supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003 were wrong, with terrible consequences still unfolding. And the many Americans who uncritically went along with CDC lockdowns and mandates during the high-covid era were, I think, disastrously wrong. But perhaps I'm the one who's mistaken. History will tell.

The case of Ho's telegram and Truman's inability to know its significance also reminds us of the dangers of rigid ideology. Ho was a communist, though his fanaticism was reserved for Vietnam's independence. He would have worked with the Americans. But to the extent that U.S. officials of high influence knew who he was, his communist ties put him beyond the ideological pale.

Set ideology is attractive because it's easy and stands in for actual thought, which is hard. Ideology turns the world into good insiders and bad everyone else. Ideology and herd mindlessness go hand-in-hand.

Ideology is destructive because it's at odds with a sense of humility rooted in an understanding of life's complexity, fragility, and tragedy.

How I wish it were possible for key decision-makers in the U.S.--on that day, at that time--to pay attention to the wispy man in Hanoi quoting the Declaration of Independence. In that case, there would be no grizzled men at Walmart or the carwash or the local café wearing "Vietnam Veteran" hats and carrying old feelings of betrayal at the hands of indifferent fellow citizens.

And across Arkansas tonight, there would be no haunting dreams of traps and ambushes and shouts of "incoming!" and "medic!"

But it wasn't possible.

And so Ho Chi Minh stepped to the microphone and the wheel of cosmic tragedy turned.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and oversees the "War & Life" project warandlifediscussions.weebly.com.