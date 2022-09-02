Home Movies

"Kaepernick & America" (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes, On Demand) This biographical analysis of a documentary, part of the recent Tribeca Festival, examines the actions of pro football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee on the field in protest of police brutality and provoked ferocious racial turmoil. The film includes conversations with Don Lemon, DeRay McKesson, Pam Oliver, Steve Wyche, Nate Boyer, Hue Jackson, April Dinwoodie. Directed by Tommy Walker and Ross Hockrow.

"The Story of Film: A New Generation" (not rated, 2 hours, 40 minutes, On Demand) A decade after "The Story of Film: An Odyssey," concerning the state of moviemaking in the 20th century, British filmmaker Mark Cousins continues with this documentary that focuses on world cinema from 2010 to 2021, using works ranging from "Frozen" and "The Babadook" to "Cemetery of Splendour" and beyond, while dealing with new technology and the effects of covid-19 in the industry.

"Wire Room" (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, On Demand) A typical violent actioner in which a federal agent on wire-room duty listens in as a target is attacked in his home by a hit squad. The agent's job: protect the investigation, and the target's life, from his post in a room that's 50 miles away. With Kevin Dillon, Bruce Willis, Shelby Cobb; directed by Matt Eskandari.

"One Way" (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes, On Demand) A mystery action thriller in which a small-time criminal, wounded and on the run after stealing from a mob boss, nurses hopes of redeeming his botched way of life. With Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Storm Reid, Drea de Matteo ("The Sopranos"), Travis Fimmel, Kevin Bacon; directed by Andrew Baird.

"All Eyes" (not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes, On Demand) A violent, often intriguing low-budget thriller in which a recently dismissed podcast host intends to re-ignite his career when he decides to tell the story of a recently widowed farmer's intent to trap and kill a monster living in the woods behind his property. What could go wrong? With Skyler Davenport, Nick Ballard, Jasper Hammer, Ben Hall, Laurie Cummings; directed by Todd Greenlee.

"The Movie" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, On Demand) This is a creepy tale of what happens when a former child star opens her door to a delivery boy who's really a renegade filmmaker doing whatever it takes to get her to appear in his screenplay -- insisting that she experience the things her character is experiencing for real, including a love scene and a death scene. With Bonnie Root, Jarrod Pistilli; written and directed by Michael Mandell.