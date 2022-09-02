Hornets score in multiple ways

The Maumelle Hornets took full advantage of everything.

Long passes, long returns, and special-teams play led the way to Maumelle's 35-0 victory over the Batesville Pioneers at Hornet Stadium in Maumelle on Thursday night.

"I thought we were all over their play calls," said Maumelle Coach Brian Maupin, who is in his first season with Maumelle after 10 years as an assistant at Joe T. Robinson, his high school alma mater. "We knew what they were running before they were going to run it. We did a great job with film work all week. We were ready for what they were coming out with."

Maumelle (2-0) started with a 71-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Weston Pierce to junior receiver Elijah Newell with 2:11 left in the first quarter.

Pierce completed 11 of 16 passes for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"As a new coach, you can't even measure how great it is to have a senior leader like Weston Pierce," Maupin said.

Pierce also led Maumelle in rushing with 42 yards on seven carries.

On Batesville's possession after Pierce's first touchdown pass, senior cornerback Trevon Rawls intercepted a pass from senior quarterback Rhett McDonald and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown to give Maumelle a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

A 59-yard touchdown pass from Pierce to junior receiver Jason Barham gave Maumelle a 21-0 lead in the final minute of the first half.

"I knew I had to step up this year big time," Pierce said. "I had to step up as a senior."

Maumelle scored on a 24-yard interception return by senior cornerback Demontre Clegg with 5:15 left in the third quarter. Late in the third, sophomore B.J. Beets blocked a punt by Batesville junior Hayden Huckaba in the Batesville end zone. Beets fell on the ball to complete the scoring.

Batesville (1-1) did not have possession inside the Maumelle 37 in the second half.

"Maumelle is good," Batesville Coach Ryan Morrow said. "They're athletic and well-coached. I expect to see them in the playoffs."

Maumelle held Batesville to 148 yards of offense.

"The way we plan on playing defense, we're going to be extremely physical," Maupin said. "We're going to make sure we make plays at the end of drives to keep guys out of the end zone. We're going to give you some things and take some chances, but at the same time, we're not interested in giving up any points."