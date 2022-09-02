• Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive off Rockport, Mass., spotted the bright-pink waterproof case of the iPhone that Laura Hernandez had dropped while paddleboarding weeks earlier, returned 25 feet to the surface, turned on the camera to snap a selfie, then waved the phone in triumph and got a $300 reward.

• Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, declared "there are actually fish swimming in the Emscher again" as the country celebrated the success of a 30-year effort to rewild the river through the industrial heartland that for decades was not just a blot on the landscape but officially deemed an open sewer.

• Dominique Golden of Houston awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to participating in internet romance scams that cheated people across the U.S. out of cash, checks, money orders and wire transfers to the tune of $2.6 million.

• Richard Morgan, sheriff of Miller County, Ga., was suspended by the governor for 60 days as he faces charges of sexual battery and violating his oath.

• Aaron von Ehlinger, who resigned his seat in the Idaho House and was convicted of raping a 19-year-old intern, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with the judge saying he failed to show empathy or remorse and clearly was not ready for sex offender treatment.

• Gregory Gumucio of the defunct international Yoga to the People won't be subjected to home incarceration and location monitoring as he faces tax charges, but a judge set bail at $250,000 and banned him from associating with former employees.

• James Jeffery Elder of Spanish Fort, Ala., a now-fired train engineer, was charged with reckless manslaughter as prosecutors say his locomotive struck heavy equipment that was installing railroad ties, killing a Mississippi man, because Elder was distracted by a video conversation on his cellphone.

• Carme Vall, mayor of the Spanish town of La Bisbal d'Emporda, had the unwelcome job of reporting that a 20-month-old baby girl died after being hit by a big hailstone during a fierce storm that left more than 20 people injured.

• Mike Hough of GAT Airline Ground Support said "we are heartbroken" after a 26-year-old worker at the New Orleans airport was killed while unloading baggage, apparently when her hair got entangled in the machinery of the belt loader.