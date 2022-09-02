Jobs data likely key to future rate raise

The U.S. jobs report for August has the potential to tip the scales toward a third large increase in interest rates later this month after a wave of data points to a resilient consumer and high demand for labor.

Labor Department data released today is expected to show that employers added nearly 300,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of economists by the data provider FactSet.

That would be down from the blockbuster gain of 528,000 in July and an average gain of about 440,000 during the past three months. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.5%, according to FactSet, matching a half-century low.

Such figures could be enough to push the Federal Reserve to raise borrowing costs by 75 basis points for a third straight time, extending the steepest interest-rate increases in a generation to curb the highest inflation seen in 40 years.

The Labor Department's report is one of the last marquee releases that Fed officials will have in hand before the central bank's mid-September policy meeting to help them decipher a complex economic and inflationary puzzle.

"In the context of all those data, this (jobs) report becomes very important," said Anna Wong, chief U.S. economist at Bloomberg Economics. It could "put a stamp of confirmation" on the trend that other data has been showing: a very resilient economy.

Conversely, any indication of softer employment growth combined with a bigger slowdown in the Labor Department's average hourly earnings figures may help shift expectations toward a half-point rate increase.

Still, Fed officials will need to see results of the consumer price index, or CPI, later this month to crystallize their views on the appropriate policy response.

AGGRESSIVE MOVES

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank officials have increasingly stressed their determination to tame inflation even at the cost of damaging the economy.

In a major speech last week, Powell underscored the Fed's tight focus on curbing inflation and said he was prepared to continue raising short-term interest rates and keep them elevated "for some time" to achieve that goal. He warned that the Fed's inflation fight would likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.

The stock market has fallen almost every day since that speech as fears have escalated that the Fed may cause a recession.

Powell also said the job market is "clearly out of balance," with demand for workers "substantially exceeding" the available supply. Indeed, the government reported this week that the number of available jobs rose in July to a near-record high after three months of declines -- offering on average roughly two jobs for every unemployed American.

"I don't think the Fed is rooting for a poor jobs report, but they are certainly not rooting for a repeat of July," when hiring accelerated and wage increases were strong, said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Parthenon-EY. "They are going to want to see some moderation."

The central bank has raised its short-term rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% this year, after the fastest series of increases since it began using its short-term rate to influence the economy in the early 1990s. It has projected that its key rate will reach a range of 3.25% to 3.5% by year's end.

CURBING DEMAND

The rate increases have made borrowing and spending steadily more expensive for individuals and businesses. The housing market, in particular, has been weakened by the higher loan rates.

One important component of the jobs report today will be its pay metrics. Economists expect the report will show a 0.4% increase in average hourly earnings from a month earlier and a 5.3% increase from August 2021. The annual increase would represent a slight acceleration from the previous two months.

A slowdown in wage growth could give Fed officials some comfort by suggesting a softening in inflationary pressures, though that is not always the case, said Claudia Sahm, founder of Stay-At-Home Macro Consulting and a former Fed economist.

"Everything should be viewed through the lens of 'what could this mean for inflation?'" said Sahm.

Companies have been raising pay across industries and income brackets to attract and retain workers. That's underpinning consumer spending as Americans weather rising prices for essentials like food and rents. It also makes the Fed's challenge of slowing down the economy to stem price gains that much more difficult.

But higher wages aren't necessarily inflationary if they are accompanied by greater efficiencies -- if, for example, workers use machines or technology to produce more output. But worker efficiency, or productivity, has tumbled in the past year.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that "current wage increases are not consistent with inflation returning to our 2% goal" and that she thought with worker productivity so low, wage growth would have to slow to 3.5% or so to reduce inflation.

New data from ADP Research Institute on Wednesday showed the median annual pay for those who stayed in their jobs rose 7.6% in August from a year earlier. Those who switched jobs saw more than twice that.

INFLATION REPORT KEY

The Labor Department's monthly employment report is where policy makers "probably place the highest signal value about where underlying momentum is," said Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Corp.

And while Friday's report could be instrumental in pushing policy makers toward another 75 basis point hike at the conclusion of their two-day meeting that starts Sept. 21, there's another big report on the horizon that the Fed will consider: the closely-watched CPI.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast that while he will be watching the jobs report for signs of what is happening with wage growth, his focus will be on inflation data when thinking about the September rate move.

"Ultimately, I'm very focused more than anything on the inflation data and the inflation expectation data," Kashkari said in a Monday interview that aired on Thursday. "For me individually, I don't think the labor market itself is going to be determinative of 50 versus 75."

That sentiment was echoed by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

"Incoming data -- if they clearly show that inflation has begun slowing -- might give us reason to dial back from the hikes of 75 basis points," Bostic said in an essay posted on his bank's website Tuesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Reade Pickert and Jonnelle Marte of Bloomberg News and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.