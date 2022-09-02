Lady Lions defeat Scots in 3-0 game

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions (3-2) squared off against the Lyon College Fighting Scots (0-2) at home in Pumphrey Soccer Complex on Wednesday and came out with a 3-0 victory.

Preseason Southwestern Atlantic Conference player of the year Natalie Freeman scored two goals. She was making dangerous runs behind the defense throughout the whole game, which became a defensive battle for Lyon College.

Coach of the Lady Lions Erik Solberg said he was thrilled with her performance today. "Her first three games were good, but she has big expectations being the preseason SWAC player of the year," he said. "I don't know if she quite played up to it the first three games or so. But man, the way she played against Little Rock and tonight with the work ethic and energy, I think she's getting back to herself and I'm really happy to see her get two goals. She might only be a sophomore but today she showed veteran leadership."

The first half wasn't as convincing as the final score showed. Defenders Alexis Whitley and Kate Whitenton were solid in the first half for Lyon College making numerous pivotal tackles. The Fighting Scotts played back almost the whole game trying to defend the constant waves of UAPB attacks, and they held their own mostly in the first half only allowing a goal to Natalie Freeman that was set up from a long ball down the side of the field.

"We have to do more to put that away in the first half," Solberg said. "The number of chances we created we shouldn't have had only a 1-0 lead at halftime. If we scored 3 or 4 in the first half it would've been done. We showed it in the second half though, up until the last ball. We're a young team and it's early in the season so I'm not too stressed about it."

There were several chances the Lady Lions had and just couldn't seem to convert in the first half, but that changed in the second half. Freeman scored a rebound goal off a shot from Denisse Quintanilla, and then in the final couple minutes, Madison Hernandez sealed it off with a goal from inside the box.

Lyon did not get a chance to have a shot because the Lady Lions controlled the ball and made it hard for the Fighting Scotts to get any kind of rhythm going in the game.

The Lady Lions (3-2) will face undefeated North Alabama on the road Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Fighting Scotts (0-2) will face Millsaps College at home Saturday at 10:30 a.m.