Not hearing about it

It seems that the Trump documents have moved the Get or Dump Trump bunch away from Jan. 6 happenings. He is getting blasted by liberal opinion writers 24/7 in newspaper opinions and TV opinion shows.

We are hearing and seeing almost nothing about the unvaccinated pouring into our country at the southern border. Also we hear not much about rising grocery, energy, and education costs. How long and how many legislation sessions does it take to really make it better for all (been trying to fix education since the 1960s)?

I will close with an old saying for Trump haters: "If you can't say something good about someone, then say nothing at all."

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce

Why so silent, Sarah?

Re Sanders and Trump: Her former boss likely posed and continues to pose a grave threat to our national security.

Yet Sanders stays silent.

The man whose endorsement she proudly touts on her campaign website may well turn out to be by far the most corrupt and dangerous president our nation has ever endured.

Yet Sanders stays silent.

A clearly unhinged former POTUS lashes out on social media with pathological regularity, loudly dog-whistling at his angry base to attack our law enforcement agencies.

Yet Sanders stays silent.

Silence is consent.

And Sarah's tacit consent is deafening.

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock

Reliable electricity

Let's give Entergy a hearty pat on the back for the great job it did this hot summer providing reliable service to its customers. It's the result of years of planning and execution focused on reliability and capacity management.

JOHN BRAYMAN

Little Rock

Speak out against evil

We are currently at a very dangerous crossroads in our nation. Polarized by issues, values, and cries of a fraudulent election, Americans stand at a precipice for violence, social unrest, and potential civil war.

I believe at this moment it is incumbent upon lawmakers, regardless of party, to speak out against violent acts, to elevate the truth, and not fan the flames of unrest. Most concerning at the moment are voiced threats against the FBI, National Archives locations around the country, and sitting U.S. congressmen.

I have contacted several in our Arkansas delegation to see where they stand on this issue--whether or not they would support acts of violence against law enforcement and other government workers--or whether they are committed to quelling attacks against government workers and agencies. From John Boozman, Tom Cotton, and Steve Womack: Silence. Nothing.

I have reached out several times, but they cannot seem to figure out whether they support these attacks or not, as they have not issued a statement. Or they are afraid to issue a statement, fearing reprisal from the head of the Republican Party or party leadership.

Evil triumphs when good men do nothing. Gentlemen, how do you want to be remembered in history? Do you support the violent calls, or do you not?

Staying silent until it hopefully blows over is a lousy way to lead, and Arkansans deserve better.

LAURA MARSH

Fayetteville

Peddling half-truths

More than half of all 2021 audits involved taxpayers earning less than $75,000, so says Dana D. Kelley. Perhaps part of the reason is that a lot more than half of the taxpayers earn less than that, and the other part is that it costs a lot more money to go after the top earners--which is exactly why the IRS has been receiving a smaller budget every year. I am glad the "Inflation Reduction Act" changes that so the IRS can go after the high-income taxpayers who still owed over $2 billion from 2021 alone.

I would love to see some of your opinion writers reviewing the other opinion writers when they talk about media and half-truths and twisted facts.

GREGORY MACK

Fayetteville

Reverse Robin Hood

Re canceled student debt: It seems Joe Biden is the new Robin Hood: Rob from the poor to give to the rich.

STEVE IRBY

Hot Springs Village