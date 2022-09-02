ASHDOWN -- A Little River County man charged with first-degree murder is accused of shooting his live-in girlfriend's son at his home in the Richmond community.

A case against Walter Richard Duermit Jr., 65, was filed Wednesday in Little River County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Circuit Judge Tom Cooper appointed a public defender to represent Duermit and set bail at $250,000, according to court documents. He is being held in the Little River County jail.

Duermit is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, according to court documents. If convicted of first-degree murder, Duermit could face up to a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

At 10:30 p.m. on July 26, the Little River County sheriff's office received a call from a woman at 1349 Little River 170 in Ashdown, stating that her live-in boyfriend shot her son Joshua Yeager, 37, according to the probable cause affidavit. Once deputies arrived on scene, Duermit was taken into custody without incident.

On July 27, sheriff’s office Sgt. Jonathon Butler interviewed Duermit. During the interview, Duermit stated that Yeager came into his room "yelling at him and threatening him," according to the affidavit. Duermit stated that Yeager did not have any weapons with him when he entered the room and that he got off the bed, retrieved the gun and shot Yeager once.