Little Rock police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on University Avenue

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:42 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A vehicle struck and killed a woman Thursday night on University Avenue in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a call about a “subject down in the median” in the 5300 block of South University Avenue, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department. 

Authorities said medics treated the woman, who was taken to an area hospital but later died.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, the release states. 

According to police, the investigation into the women’s death remained active Friday morning. 

