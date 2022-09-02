Live Music: Jasper Logan, BAANG headline Railyard stage tonight in Rogers

BAANG and Jasper Logan perform at 8 p.m. today (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Jasper Logan just dropped a new album on streaming services, so find your favorite way to listen to "Happy Summer" here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jasperlogan/happy-summer or check them out at Railyard tonight. A Tom Petty Tribute starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. railyardlive.com/live-events.

ELSEWHERE

• A Hillberry pre-party with Arkansauce, Eureka Strings and Country Jesus starts at 9 p.m. today ($18 and up); The Juice Presents: Gin & Juice '90s Hip Hop Tribute happens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 and up) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. today ($35 and up) at at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

• Tyler Farr performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($29 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Patti Steel Trio plays at 7 p.m. today at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• NO/MAS, Pantheon, Vore and more hardcore and metal will happen at 7 p.m. today ($8 and up) at the Arkansas Event Center, 3570 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville. facebook.com/ThirteenNothingEntertainmentXIII.

• Rocklahoma 2022 featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth and more starts today ($189 plus fees for weekend general admission) at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Okla. rocklahoma.com.

• The Cate Brothers play at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Basin Spring Park, 3 Spring St., Eureka Springs. facebook.com/basinspringpark.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.