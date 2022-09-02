‘Love in the Villa’: Netflix meets Hallmark Channel

There are some romantic comedies that will stick with me for my entire life, ones like "While You Were Sleeping" and "Music and Lyrics." And I'm not saying those are the greatest. They're not as popular or as critically successful as "Crazy Rich Asians." They're just the ones that resonate with me. "Love in the Villa" won't make my list, but that doesn't mean it's an inherently bad movie, or it won't be on the list for someone.

When it comes to genres, rom-com might just be one of the most subjective. All films are subjective, of course. But the more I watch, the more I find rom-coms, as a genre, to be slightly more subjective than the rest.

Every rom-com fan has a few titles that transcend the word "favorite." They have a couple of cozy movies that connect with the heart on a deeper level and generate the unique snuggly feeling that allows them to curl up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket, a glass of wine, and a pair of slippers.

These are movies where the Rotten Tomatoes score is an unspoken language and the opinion of others is moot. I'm talking about films about love that form individual relationships with members of their audience. I think that's anomalous.

As for Netflix's latest rom-com, "Love in the Villa," it seems the streaming giant reached into its spice cabinet and added a dash of Hallmark. Except this isn't a Christmas movie.

The story follows a third-grade teacher from Minneapolis named Julie (Kat Graham) who is obsessed with "Romeo and Juliet." She saves up for years and plans the perfect trip to Verona, Italy with her boyfriend, when he suddenly dumps her just before the trip.

Determined to enjoy herself, Julie arrives in Italy after a 22-hour journey from hell filled with screaming babies and lost luggage. Finally, at her villa where she expects to get some rest, Julie is shocked to find a half-naked British man named Charlie (Tom Hopper) in the space she rented. It turns out, the one-bedroom villa is double-booked.

And that provides the setup for this little story. It's not dramatic or original. But I appreciate that the movie doesn't try to make the narrative anything more than it is. It allows the main characters to take the lead and be what ultimately makes or breaks the story.

Charlie is in town to work for a wine festival, and Julie is trying to attend all these romantic tours related to Romeo and Juliet, as well as some of the typical tourist attractions. The pair try to drive each other out of the villa by going to war with pranks until they escalate too far, and the police-- er, la polizia, arrive.

From there, most people can probably guess where the story goes. The pair make nice, spend time together, and slowly but surely grow closer. Like I said, "Love in the Villa" isn't serving up a new recipe. It's not trying to break ground on new territory. It knows exactly what it is, a simple and cozy rom-com.

Some of the jokes land perfectly with Charlie's dry British sass and Julie's initial lack of fortune. Other moments feel a bit forced. Fortunately, those moments don't last long, and the film moves on.

The primary strength of "Love in the Villa" comes from Graham and Hopper. It took me a little longer to get with these characters because I kept seeing the witch Bonnie from "The Vampire Diaries" and strongman Number One from another popular Netflix title "Umbrella Academy." And since I'd only immediately recognized Hopper in that title, I had no clue he was actually English.

When I did eventually settle into "Love in the Villa," I saw Graham and Hopper actually make a cute pair. They're not Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman, but they do get the job done for this particular title. And that brings me back around to my original point.

I truly believe in the increased subjectivity of rom-coms for fans of the genre. Because typically, if you polled Western fans and asked them what the best Western title is, I think you'd find a handful of common titles (and "The Magnificent Seven" from 1960 would likely be among them). If you asked fans of psychological thrillers what the best psychological thriller is, again, you'd find a handful of common titles, "Silence of the Lambs," likely among them.

But if someone ran this same experiment among rom-com fans, I don't think there'd be nearly as much consensus. Every rom-com fan would have his or her own front-runners, and I bet there'd be more selections out of left field than one would commonly believe. Case in point ... "While You Were Sleeping." How many rom-com fans have that in the #1 slot of their list? (If it's yours, feel free to email me at clanning@nwadg.com to tell me. We can trade thoughts about Sandra Bullock.)

"Love in the Villa" comes with the added bonus of some beautiful cinematography from Jose David Montero. And while I don't often write about wardrobes in film, Graham's outfits were just as beautiful as she was wearing them. Hats off to Giovanni Lipari's costume design. It's not often I notice the outfits in a movie enough to remark on them.

People seeking a comfortable rom-com should find exactly what they're looking for in "Love in the Villa." It's available now on Netflix.