Police beat: LR man facing assault charges;Student arrested after threat report;Sex charges filed on Little Rock man

LR man facing assault charges

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a driver who is alleged to have almost struck people in parking lots near a Walmart where he was accused of earlier threatening someone with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived in the area of the Walmart at 12001 Maumelle Boulevard around 9 p.m. after getting a report that a man, later identified as Wydarius Williams, 32, of Little Rock, was driving recklessly through several parking lots, nearly hitting people and vehicles.

Later, police learned that Williams is alleged to have pointed a .22-caliber rifle at a person leaving the Walmart and then tried to hit him with a vehicle that was not registered to him.

Police found Williams in the parking lot at 8349 Counts Massie Road, where he reportedly tried to hit a police patrol vehicle before his vehicle struck a parked vehicle.

Police said Williams eventually left his vehicle and fled on foot, fighting with an officer before being arrested. Officers also found a .22-caliber rifle, although the report did not indicate where it was located.

Williams is charged with six felonies -- aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a certain person, second-degree criminal mischief, fleeing and unauthorized use to facilitate crime -- as well as three misdemeanors -- third-degree battery, resisting arrest and fleeing.

Student arrested after threat report

An 18-year-old male faces felony charges after Sherwood police arrested him Wednesday in connection with threats to shoot two other students on a school bus, according to an arrest report.

Maquis Jackson told police that he had the gun because he was being bullied by two students with whom he had had an argumen, the report states.

Witnesses said Jackson pulled a gun from his backpack at the bus stop last week and later threatened to shoot two students.

Sex charges filed on Little Rock man

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with sex offenses, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Timothy Deaton, 35, on a warrant after alleging sex with a 14-year-old girl. He is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, both felonies.