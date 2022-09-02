Maximum price for building Siloam Springs School District administration building set around $6.8 million

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board met Aug. 25 for a special board meeting to discuss and vote on the maximum price for the new administration building.

"This project has been in the works for a long time, and it's nice that we've made it to this point," Superintendent Jody Wiggins said.

After bids were opened, the maximum price was set around $6.8 million, which administrators admitted was a bit higher than expected.

"Everything is so expensive right now, and labor prices continue to go up," board member Grant Loyd said.

The board and administrators are exploring some cost-saving details, as well as looking into reallocating some covid-era emergency funds for the Virtual Academy portion of the building.

In a new report from Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick, the new 20,000-square-foot building is set to free up a number of classrooms, offices and storage rooms across the district for further use, with a total of 41 current staff set to move to the new building.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous approval of the guaranteed maximum price, and it's expected that the project will begin as soon as possible, with a groundbreaking in the next few weeks.

Those working on the project say that current projections show that it will take approximately 13 months to complete.