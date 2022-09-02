‘Miller’s Crossing’ (1990)

If Tom Reagan (Gabriel Byrne), the stoic right-hand man to Irish mob boss Leo (Albert Finney), spends an inordinate amount of time staring into space and smoking reflectively, you can't really take exception with the guy. In the Coen brothers' loving homage to the complex gangster interweavings of crime novelist Dashiell Hemmett's "Miller's Crossing," Tom is having to consider the angles and plays of so many different people at once, you can't blame him for trying to stay on top of all of it.

There's his boss, Leo, for one thing, sweet on a dicey "twist" named Verna (Marcia Gay Harden), who's playing the old man for protection for her shyster of a brother, Bernie (John Turturro), who has been busy skimming off of the fixed-fight profits of Italian boss Caspar (Jon Polito), to the latter's total consternation ("I'm talking about ethics," he says in a memorable opening monologue). Caspar wants Leo to let him have Bernie, but Leo, trying to curry favor with the capricious Verna, can't give him up like that, causing bad blood between the two that Tom foresees as the ultimate "bad play" that will lead to outright warfare.

But that's not the half of it: Tom also has to consider his own relationship with Verna, behind the old man's back, and how to play both sides to get what he wants before Caspar's main muscle, the Dane (J.E. Freeman), takes matters into his own meaty hands, and whacks Tom outright.

The brothers' third feature, after the noir-esque "Blood Simple," and the madcap comic stylings of "Raising Arizona," doesn't usually get as much attention as their first two, but from no fault of the film, whose stylish, rat-a-tat dialogue ("Nobody knows anybody, not that well," Tom warns Leo) is filled with delicious gangster-ese ("Let 'em dangle," "What's the rumpus?"), and more memorably shifty characters than an entire season of most TV shows.

Cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld (who would go on to direct "Get Shorty" and the "Men in Black" trilogy) uses the compressed space of the '20s era apartments, and hallways to good advantage, opening up the sky only when the characters are taken out to the titular namesake, a barren bit of woods somewhere far enough away from the (unnamed) city that the bodies left there will be lost forever.

It's a vintage Coens' show, putting their protagonist through the veritable ringer (Tom gets punched in the face so many times in the course of the film, it's amazing he has any of his own teeth by the end), and cramming so many angles and crosses together, it remains confusing even after watching it a half-dozen times over the years. It also bears some significant hallmarks the filmmakers would come to be known for (other than the heavy-set screaming man trope): In a moment of pure Coen dark irony, the shooting death of one of Leo's men, the incident that ends up escalating everything into a bloodbath, turns out to have been a simple mix-up misinterpreted by everyone.

Special Features: This 2K digital restoration also offers some bonus goodies for Coenophiles: New interviews with the brothers, Gabriel Byrne and John Turturro; old interviews with the cast from when the film was first released, in 1990; and further interviews with Sonnenfeld, and other crew members, recalling life on the set and during production.