



• President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack and Michelle Obama next week for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. Set for Wednesday, the ceremony is typically an occasion for a president to honor his predecessor -- but Obama's unveiling did not occur during Donald Trump's presidency given the animus between the two, and the event was further delayed by the covid-19 pandemic. Portraits of former presidents hang in ceremonial areas of the White House, including the East Room, the State Dining Room and Cross Hall.

• The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has revived a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over comments the actor made online. The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum allege Baldwin subjected them to online threats and harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum's sisters, Roice McCollum, who was in Washington during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family after learning of the death of Rylee McCollum in a bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021, just weeks before his daughter was born. Baldwin later saw that Roice McCollum had posted a picture of demonstrators from former President Donald Trump's rally taken on the day Congress counted the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election, but she told him that her participation in the protest was "perfectly legal," according to court documents. Baldwin told Roice McCollum he would share her photo with his 2.4 million Instagram followers and wrote, "Good luck," according to the lawsuit. Roice McCollum says she "did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted" at the Capitol, and was cleared of any wrongdoing after meeting with the FBI. The family's lawsuit was initially filed in Wyoming but dismissed by a judge there in May for lack of jurisdiction because Baldwin made the posts in New York and they weren't directed specifically at a Wyoming audience. The current lawsuit was filed in New York last week and seeks $25 million in punitive and compensatory damages. Luke Nikas, an attorney representing Baldwin, said, "Mr. Baldwin donated several thousand dollars to Ms. McCollum to honor her husband, and now she's suing him for more because she disagrees with his political opinion about the insurrection that occurred on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol Building. We expect to prevail in this lawsuit, as we did the last time they filed it."





In this file photo Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





