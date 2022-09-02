New gun-carry measure fails as lawmakers adjourn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election.

“California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision,” Portantino said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s surprising.” The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need, such as a direct threat to their safety.

California is among a half-dozen states with similar requirements that are scrambling to make adjustments under the ruling that made their existing laws unenforceable, with New York proceeding with its new limits even as California’s effort failed.

The goal was to “push the envelope” without triggering another Supreme Court reversal, Portantino previously said of his bill.

Bonta also said “the safety of Californians” is at risk without a replacement.

“There would be a huge influx of applicants now that the ‘just cause’ component has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, and not enough safety precautions for the individuals who are seeking that,” Bonta said as he unsuccessfully pushed for the bill’s passage. “If this bill doesn’t pass, people who haven’t had a comprehensive safety evaluation can get a concealed weapon and bring it into (sensitive) places” like schools, playgrounds, voting booths and sports stadiums.

Bonta called the failed measure “a completely constitutional response that promotes the safety of Californians from gun violence.” But the measure never obtained the 54 votes it needed in the 80-member Assembly to take effect immediately. It fell one vote short of that two-thirds majority before ultimately failing on a 52-23 vote as time ran out.