New QB propels Reddies

ARKADELPHIA -- Landon Ledbetter's debut at quarterback wasn't spotless Thursday night, but it was clean enough to power Henderson State to a hard-fought victory in its season-opener.

The redshirt sophomore accounted for 319 yards of offense and two touchdowns as the Reddies beat fellow Great American Conference foe Southwestern Oklahoma State 30-13 at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Ledbetter, a Texas native, saw action in four games last season as a backup, but the 6-0, 190-pounder delivered repeatedly when Henderson State needed him to in his first game as the starter.

He threw for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed 12 times for 140 yards and a score for the Reddies, who staved off a valiant effort from a Bulldogs team that hasn't won a game in nearly three years.

"Southwestern's a much improved team, they really are," said Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield, who is now one win away from tying Ralph "Sporty" Carpenter for the most all-time victories in school history. "They've got a lot of transfers, and I thought they played really well on defense. We turned it over some and gave them some opportunities, but we were able to keep them from capitalizing on them.

"And then I thought Landon did well, especially for the first game. I'm proud of the way he rebounded after having a couple of miscues. But he's very talented, and we're excited about him."

Korien Burrell also carried 12 times for 56 yards and scored 2 times for Henderson State (1-0, 1-0), which outgained its league counterpart 444-288. Xavier Malone also caught a touchdown pass for the Reddies.

Tylan Morton, a South Alabama transfer, was 18-of-39 passing for 222 yards for Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-1, 0-1). The loss was the 13th in a row for the Bulldogs dating to 2019.

The Reddies' defense came up with stops in crucial moments, particularly in the third quarter when the Bulldogs ran 16 plays in Henderson State territory during a six-minute stretch. However, the Bulldogs could muster just three points, a 35-yard field goal from Jaren Van Winkle.

Van Winkle's kick pulled the Bulldogs within 16-13, but that boot appeared to reinvigorate the Reddies' offense as well. On the ensuing drive, Ledbetter took Henderson State 69 yards in eight plays, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown scamper that not only gave the team a 10-point advantage but also seemingly took the air out of Southwestern Oklahoma State's sails.

Henderson State didn't waste much time putting up its first points of the season.

After forcing the Bulldogs to a three-and-out on the game's opening possession, the Reddies covered 63 yards in four plays, with Burrell rolling in for a 9-yard touchdown with 12:26 left in the opening quarter, to give them a 6-0 lead. Ledbetter initially got things started with a 41-yard run down the right sideline on Henderson State's first offensive snap.

But Southwestern Oklahoma State used its own explosive play after Burrell's score to briefly wrestle the momentum, and the lead, away from the Reddies.

Henderson State was forced to punt on its second series, and Bulldog returner Jalen Lampley picked the ball up on the bounce and broke three tackles before sprinting down the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown return. The Bulldogs made the extra point to grab a 7-6 advantage.

"I didn't like the way we covered that," Maxfield said of Lampley's return. "We missed three or four tackles there, so we've got to get that fixed. We missed an extra point, too, after our first score. ... We've got to be better on special teams, but we'll get that worked out."

The Reddies did regain the lead shortly thereafter on Tristan Heaton's 30-yard field goal. But the Bulldogs, who were blasted 31-13 when the teams met a year ago, hung tough over the rest of the half.

Ledbetter's 47-yard touchdown pass to Malone later put Henderson State up 16-7 with 8:55 to go in the second quarter until Morton engineered a time-consuming march that got the Bulldogscloser. The 6-4, 200-pound senior picked up two key first downs -- one on third-and-16 and another on fourth-and-three -- during a 77-yard drive that ended with Van Winkle's 25-yard field with 34 seconds left in the half.

Van Winkle's field goal with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter sliced the Bulldogs' deficit to three,. But the Reddies responded with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, that latter of which was a Burrell 1-yard score, to put the game away.

"It's always good to get that first win," Maxfield said. "We know we've got some things we need to get cleaned up, but all in all, I thought we played well."