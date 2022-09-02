Membership fees set to rise at Sam's Club

Sam's Club, Walmart Inc.'s members-only warehouse division, is raising its annual membership fees.

Starting Oct. 17, annual membership fees will go from $45 to $50. A "plus" membership, which includes perks such as pharmacy discounts and free shipping on most online items, will go up by $10 to $110 a year.

In a letter to members, Sam's Club Chief Executive Kath McLay said this is the first time the price of a plus membership has changed since it was introduced in 1999. It has also been nine years since the club membership fee has changed, she said.

To ease any financial pain from the increase, McLay said, "this year's renewal is on us." Sam's Club will give $5 in Sam's Cash -- a new rewards program -- to members and $10 in Sam's Cash to plus members shortly after they renew.

While Sam's Club doesn't reveal how many members it has, company executives said in last month's August earnings call that membership is at a record high.

-- Serenah McKay

Organic certification repayments offered

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from food growers for reimbursement of organic certification fees.

Reimbursements will be available for 50% of eligible certification costs up to $500 for operators who have been certified by a USDA-accredited certifying agent.

The reimbursements are part of the USDA's National Organic Certification Cost Share Program and will apply to eligible fees paid between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture administers the Cost Share Program via funding from the USDA.

Certification costs already reimbursed through the USDA Farm Service Agency or other agencies will not be considered eligible for reimbursement.

The number of farms that grow organic products in Arkansas has more than doubled since 2012 and sales of organic products grew from $789,000 in 2012 to over $55 million in 2019, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release Wednesday.

Applications to participate in the program are due by Nov. 1. The application can be found at https://bit.ly/2uApZnL.

-- Cristina LaRue

Dillard's loses 2.35% as index ends down

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 798.85, down 5.08.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 2.35% and ArcBest Corp. shares fell 2.25%. Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services rose 2%.

"The S&P 500 Index closed modestly higher led by the health care sector ahead of monthly payroll data for August due to report [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.