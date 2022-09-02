North Little Rock police now treating woman's Wednesday death as homicide

The death of a North Little Rock woman on Wednesday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a late Friday release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Matilda Howard, 69, was identified as the victim in the home at 2308 N. Schaer St., North Little Rock.

Officers arrived at the residence just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in response to an "unknown trouble call," the release states.

Police considered the death suspicious and sent Howard's body to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The results led officials to classify the death as a homicide, although the cause of death has not been released.

The investigation was ongoing Friday night, and no suspect had been named.