Arrests

Fayetteville

• Christopher Bills, 34, of 657 Costales Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Lee was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Coleton Russell, 26, of Route 1, Box 201 7B in Vian, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual extortion. Russell was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.