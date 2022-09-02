Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society ready to rock with swap and sale event Sept. 10-11 in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society will be holding its annual Fall Rock Swap on Sept. 10-11.

The Swap, which organizers said is an informal outdoor rock show and sale, will be at the society's clubhouse, located just north of Siloam Springs on Arkansas 43 at Lawlis Road.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Parking and admission are free.

There will be lots of minerals, cabochons, fossils, jewelry, and rocks of all kinds, shapes and sizes, organizers said. There will also be a live auction Saturday at 1 p.m. for rocks and lapidary-related items at the site.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy rocks, minerals, jewelry and other lapidary-related items for sale. Organizers said people should feel free to ask questions because the vendors love to answer questions and talk about pretty rocks.

For more information, contact DeLane Cox at delanec3@earthlink.net or 479-254-0894.