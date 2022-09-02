BASKETBALL

Cavs acquire All-Star guard

Donovan Mitchell is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA's best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league. A three-time All-Star in five seasons with Utah, the 25-year-old Mitchell is one of the league's elite backcourt players. Mitchell, who averaged 25.9 points per game last season, will pair in Cleveland with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. He'll also play with All-Star center Jarett Allen and forward Evan Mobley, who had a strong rookie season averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

FOOTBALL

Five-year extension for Wilson

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL. Wilson's new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65 billion sale of the team. The extension pays Wilson an average of $49 million a year beginning in 2024 and keeps him under contract in Denver through the 2028 season for $296 million.

Titan's LB suffers injury

Tennessee outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday. ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL during practice Wednesday, which was closed to reporters after the first 20 minutes. Landry was coming off the best year of his career with 12 sacks to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. That earned the 41st pick overall out of Boston College in the 2018 draft a five-year extension worth up to $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.

Saints' safety arrested

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday in what authorities termed a "road rage incident," and he was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Capt. Jason Rivarde said in a statement that Maye, 29, was "identified as the driver of a black SUV in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females." Louisiana state law lists aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon as a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and up to six months in jail. Maye was released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Thursday on $30,000 bond, Rivarde said. The Saints signed Maye, who formerly played for the New York Jets, to a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason. Maye is projected to be one of two starting safeties for New Orleans this season, along with Tyrann Mathieu.

Giants release LB Martinez

The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 28-year-old started every game in his first season and led the team with 151 tackles (86 solo), his fourth consecutive season with at least 144 stops.

BASEBALL

Pitcher suspended 85 games

Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league's joint policy board. The right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7. Martinez, 30, made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was released on May 17. Martinez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 starts for the Cardinals last season.

GOLF

Three tied for LPGA lead

Chinese rookie Ruoning Yin turned her irritation over a bogey into six birdies over his last 10 holes Thursday for a 6-under 65 and a three-way tie for the lead in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio. Hye-Jin Choi, who like Yin earned her LPGA Tour card last year for the first time, and Carlota Ciganda of Spain also had 65 at Highland Meadow. The large group at 66 included Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Leona Maguire of Ireland. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for 12th after shooting a 4-under 67. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is tied for 18th with a 3-under 68. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 74.

Gligic in front at Korn Ferry

Michael Gligic fired a 8-under 64 Thursday to surge to the top of Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind. Six golfers are two shots back and tied for second at the Victoria National Golf Club. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is tied for eighth with eight other golfers at 5-under 67. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at even-par 72. Zack Fischer (Benton) turned in a 1-over 73. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 2-over 74.

Strawn wins Amateur title

Rusty Strawn won five of the opening six holes and never trailed Thursday in a 3-and-2 victory over Doug Hanzel in the U.S. Senior Amateur final at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass. In a battle of Georgia residents, the 59-year-old Strawn won his first USGA title. Hanzel, who 10 years ago became the only player to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Mid-Amateur and the U.S. Senior Amateur, had four bogeys in five holes at the start and never recovered. Strawn was 5 up at the turn in the 18-hole match and 3 up with five holes to play when Hanzel went over the green and Strawn won the 14th with a par.

HOCKEY

Knight sets points record

United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals in Herning, Denmark. The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Stars, goalie reach deal

The Dallas Stars signed Jake Oettinger to a $12 million, three-year contract on Thursday, securing the young goaltender whose 64 saves in Game 7 of the playoffs capped the season in which he became the team's starter. Even after beginning last season in the minors with several veteran goalies also on the Stars roster, the 23-year-old Oettinger had a 30-15-1 record for them during the regular season. The 64 saves in the finale against Calgary were among 272 he had over the seven games before Johnny Gaudreau's overtime goal for the Flames ended the first-round series.