100 years ago

Sept. 2, 1922

HUNTSVILLE -- The Madison County hotel has just installed electric lights, using a Kohler system by means of which light is produced simply by turning a switch, starting the motor.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1972

TOKYO -- North Vietnam today announced the release of three captured American pilots, including one native Arkansan. The names of the pilots, broadcast by the Vietnam News Agency, were: Air Force Maj. Edward Knight Elias, 34, formerly of North Little Rock, Ark., who was captured April 20, 1972; Navy Lt. (jg) Markham Ligon Gartley, 28, of Kentucky, who was captured August 17, 1968; Navy (jg) Norris Alphonzo Charles, 27, of Florida, who was captured December 30, 1971. (According to the Pentagon, Elias was shot down April 20 over North Vietnam. He was listed as missing in action until June 24, when Hanoi officials listed him as a prisoner. He was one of 16 captured American pilots who appeared June 29 at a press conference at Hanoi. Elias is a graduate of North Little Rock High School and Hendrix College. At the time of Elias' capture, the Pentagon listed his wife and son as living at Alton, Ill., and his grandmother, Mrs. J. R. Knight, as living at North Little Rock.)

25 years ago

Sept. 2, 1997

• Parents who struggled through Beowulf and Paradise Lost as students might not recognize some entries on their children's reading lists this school year. The classics still play a prominent role, however, in the high school English classroom. ... But a closer look reveals some books outside the canon of the "dead white males." Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and N. Scott Momaday's House Made of Dawn are two. They reflect an attempt over the past decade by district officials to broaden the range of students' exposure to literature and their world. "There's an entire century that we've ignored," said Little Rock English curriculum director Gene Parker. "Some significant things have happened. We have a tendency in education to reject what was written in this century by our contemporaries." The literature of writers from Homer to Dylan Thomas has been used traditionally to expose students to great works and ideas of Western civilization, Parker said. "We have a tendency to think that the Europeans had the most important things to say about life, and only they have important things to say about life," he said. The world and Little Rock are less and less centered on the West, Parker said. He noted that 47 languages other than English are spoken by Little Rock students.

Sept. 2, 2012

WASHINGTON -- Democrats in Arkansas are playing defense as they get ready to meet other state contingents in Charlotte, N.C., this week for their national convention. President Barack Obama, the face of the Democratic Party who will be feted in North Carolina, lost in Arkansas by nearly 20 percentage points four years ago. Since then, he has not set foot in the state. After the 2010 midterm elections, the Democrats' grip on the Arkansas General Assembly had loosened, and they found themselves outnumbered among the state's Washington, D.C., delegation. Like other Southern states that have become more Republican over the past two decades, Arkansas seems to be shaking off the dominance of the Democratic Party and responding more to national political currents than local events and personalities, according to Richard Wang, a political science professor at Arkansas State University. "It could be a new era," Wang said.