OTHERS SAY: How to attract teachers

The Philadelphia School District started the school year with more than 200 teacher vacancies. And that is after hiring 700 new teachers. In Pennsylvania, the number of new teachers entering the workforce has dropped over the last decade from about 20,000 to 6,000. New Jersey is struggling to hire enough math and science teachers.

School districts have fought for several years to find teachers, but the crisis worsened this year. Many cite stress from the pandemic, teacher burnout, low pay, and a decrease in college students entering the field.

More troubling, the teacher shortage impacts poor urban and rural school districts the most. Further exacerbating the crisis is the lack of diversity among teachers. Philadelphia has fewer Black teachers now than it did 20 years ago, according to a recent report.

State and federal officials have taken steps to address the teacher shortage and increase diversity. The Biden administration is providing $65 million through the U.S. Department of Education to support evidence-based practices to increase the number of teachers.

Other states, including Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, have moved to a four-day school week as a way to attract more teachers, though the educational benefits appear mixed. Not all approaches are equally successful: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state's own culture skirmishes are driving teachers to quit in droves, added to the problem by allowing veterans without college degrees to teach. The teachers union there rightly said hiring unqualified teachers is a bad idea.

Here's a better solution: Pay teachers more for the important work they do. New Mexico recently increased teacher salaries by 20 percent. Teachers in Mississippi received an average salary increase of $5,100. In Georgia, lawmakers awarded teachers a $2,000 bonus as a way to increase retention.

The American Federation of Teachers has suggested other steps to recruit and retain quality teachers, including decreasing class size, ensuring school safety, and creating a culture where parents are more respectful of educators.

Given their impact, teachers deserve at least that much.