OUACHITA BAPTIST 42, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 32

T.J. Cole rushed for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 attempts and Kendel Givens had 142 yards and 2 scores in 13 carries as the Tigers won Thursday night in Shawnee, Okla.

The Tigers rushed for 406 yards as a team, but struggled passing. Quarterback Riley Harms finished 2 of 16 for 44 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Cole scored on runs 33 and 16 yards. Givens had touchdown runs of 47 and 45 yards, and also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Harms. Eli Livingston ran 39 yards for a touchdown.

Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Dayton Wolfe completed 34 of 55 passes for 397 yards and 3 touchdowns. Keilahn Harris had 11 receptions for 179 yards and 1 touchdown.