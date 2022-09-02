OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT DENTON (TEXAS) RYAN

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Independence Stadium, Shreveport

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Denton (Texas) Ryan: Dave Henigan

RECORDS Bryant 1-0; Denton (Texas) Ryan 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Bryant won its eighth straight Salt Bowl vs. Benton last week. … Ryan blew a double-digit lead in its opening game, losing 34-33 to New Braunfels, Texas. … Bryant’s 32-game winning streak was broken the last time it traveled to Texas, losing 24-21 to Longview last season. … The Hornets still carry a 43-game winning streak against in-state opponents. … Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker passed for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first varsity start last week.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE AT NO. 2 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Bentonville 1-0; Conway 0-0

NOTEWORTHY These two have faced off in the second week of the past four seasons, each winning twice. … Conway won last season’s game 55-41. … Bentonville scored the fourth-most points in the state last week in its 56-46 win over Broken Arrow, Okla. … Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye connected with CJ Brown three times last week and all three went for touchdowns, totalling 125 yards. … Conway’s offense is highlighted by second-year quarterback Donovyn Omolo and Ouachita Baptist University commit Boogie Carr at running back.

NO. 4 PULASKI ACADEMY AT MADISON (MISS.) RIDGELAND ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Madison, Miss.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Madison-Ridgeland Academy: Herbert Davis

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 1-0; Madison-Ridgeland Academy 2-1

NOTEWORTHY These two have played once before, a Week 1 matchup last season with Pulaski Academy winning 63-39. … First-year starter Kel Busby passed for 391 yards and four touchdowns in PA’s win last week. … PA receiver Jaylin McKinney led the state in receiving yards last week with 181. … Ridgeland won its first two games this season by more than 40 points, but fell last week by 23 points. … PA is 10-3 against out of state opponents over the past five years.

NO. 8 CABOT AT NO. 5 BENTONVILLE WEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Cabot 1-0; Bentonville 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Cabot scored a late touchdown to knock off Fayetteville last week, while Bentonville West comfortably defeated Tulsa Washington. … Cabot won the only matchup between these two since 2000, a 2016 opening-round playoff game, 62-34. … Bentonville West wide receiver Jaxson Burst had nine catches against Tulsa Washington for 93 yards and a touchdown. … Cabot had two players surpass 100 yards rushing last week, Evion Jimmerson (113) and Abe Owen (112).

NO. 6 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT SHILOH CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Champions Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Shiloh Christian: Jeff Conaway

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 1–0; Shiloh Christian 0-0

NOTEWORTHY These two haven’t played since 2017 in a 40-20 win for Little Rock Christian. … Shiloh Christian is 3-1 against Little Rock Christian since 2000. … Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White threw for an efficient 181 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s blowout of Little Rock Central. … Shiloh Christian returns third-year starting quarterback Eli Wisdom, who accounted for more than 4,000 yards and 54 touchdowns last season. … Little Rock Christian begins 6A-West play next week against Lake Hamilton. … Shiloh Christian will face two Oklahoma private schools in Tulsa Victory Christian and Tulsa Lincoln Christian.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 9 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Dave Wheeler; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 1-0; Greenwood 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won four of the seven matchups with Northside since becoming nonconference foes. … Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns last week, but threw also 3 interceptions in a loss to Stillwater, Okla. … Fort Smith Northside took care of cross-town rival Fort Smith Southside 42-24 last week. … This is the final nonconference game for Greenwood, which starts 6A-West play next week with Mountain Home. … This is the first of three ranked opponents for Fort Smith Northside, which hosts Fayetteville next week before opening conference play at Bryant.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS North Little Rock 0-1; Fayetteville 0-1

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock was upset by Little Rock Catholic 23-6 last week. … Fayetteville conceded a late touchdown in a 31-28 loss at Cabot. … North Little Rock has won each of the past two matchups. … Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey passed for the fifth-most yards last week with 334. … His top target was Kaylon Morris, who had 160 receiving yards.

NOTE No. 7 Little Rock Parkview is off.



