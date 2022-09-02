Owners versus criminals

A key piece of the political disconnect about solving criminal gun violence is this: The places where more people own guns are not the places with the most gun crime.

Since most gun-control measures don't address the unlawful use of firearms (that's already illegal everywhere), they only apply to the ownership or possession of guns. And that means they tend to target the wrong areas and the wrong people.

Depending on the poll, as many as four out of five Americans consider gun violence to be a major problem.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer used an important statistic during his dissent in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, in which the court ruled that "good cause" discretionary requirements for issuing firearm permits violated the Second Amendment.

"Firearm-related homicides and assaults are significantly more common in urban areas than rural ones," Breyer wrote. "For example, from 1999 to 2016, 89.8 percent of the 213,175 firearm-related homicides in the United States occurred in 'metropolitan' areas."

Put another way, only one in 10 gun murders during that 17-year stretch occurred in a non-metro area. The shooting homicide victim scoreboard thus looked like this: Urban victims--more than 191,000; non-metro victims--fewer than 22,000.

Adjusted for population residency, the disparity between urban and non-urban gun homicides is only 13 percent (Americans in cities may be nine times more likely to be murdered with a gun, but they're eight times more likely to live in a city to begin with).

But cities are often very unequal when it comes to armed and deadly criminals. Through June 30 of this year, the top five cities (population 200,000-plus) with the highest murder rate per capita were New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis and Milwaukee. Respectively, the multipliers for those cities of the annual U.S. national murder rate are 11x, 9x, 9x, 9x and 6x.

Conversely, none of the top five counties with the highest percentage of residents with firearms around their homes, according to a City-Data.com ranking, are located in any of the states containing those cities. Of those counties, belonging to the states of Tennessee, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah, three have populations of less than 40,000.

A more apt measure than census count, however, is density of population. For three of the top five murderous cities, the people per square mile measure is more than 5,000: 7,428 in Baltimore, 5,028 in St. Louis and 6,188 in Milwaukee.

For comparison, Arkansas' statewide population density is 58 people per square mile. In Little Rock, it's 1,624.

In stark contrast, the highest gun-ownership counties have much smaller population densities, all in two digits per square mile: 29 in Stewart County, Tenn.; 93 in Rapides Parish, La.; 46 in Nez Perce County, Idaho; 15 in Natrona County, Wyo.; and 16 in Summit County, Utah.

Indeed, in looking at the top 100 counties for household gun ownership pinned on a U.S. map, none of them appear in Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Massachusetts or Ohio.

And yet those states are home to 2022's top murder rate metro areas. Among the top 30, California has three; Ohio and New York both have two. Cleveland, Rochester, Philadelphia and Atlanta are Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 9 on the most deadly list.

Even in most states with the highest murder rate cities, the percentage of adults living in households with guns had decreased since 1990. Today fewer than one in five New Yorkers own a gun, and only one in three residents in Maryland or California do. On the other hand, six out of 10 Arkansans own firearms. And everywhere, most gun owners own more than one.

Probably the most under-reported contextual statistic in the history of gun crime is the percentage of extant guns used to commit crimes.

The denominator is the number that gets all the attention in gun debates: 393 million firearms in America. But it's the numerator that determines a fractional measure, and that number doesn't get as much fanfare when it comes to firearms.

With those hundreds of millions of guns in circulation, there were about 19,000 firearm homicides in 2020. That's a lethality ratio of minuscule proportions: 19,000 divided by 393 million equals 0.00004835.

Expressed as a percentage, fewer than five one-thousandths of 1 percent of guns owned in the U.S. were used for homicidal crime (some guns were used in multiple homicides).

Another 24 one-thousandths of 1 percent of guns (0.00024427) were used in the commission of about 96,000 armed robberies. Even adding in all aggravated assaults and rapes involving a firearm, too, at the end of the day 99.912214 percent of the guns in America are not used in a crime.

Solving criminal gun violence means focusing correctly, with proper prioritization. Too many of the guns used in crimes are stolen. Perhaps if penalties for gun thieves were elevated to the severity historically imposed for horse thieves (though not Pennsylvania's lashing and branding of offenders), firearm thefts--and gun crime--would fall.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.