Penn State wrecks Purdue’s upset bid

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Sean Clifford capped a masterful final drive by throwing a 10-yard TD pass to Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds left Thursday night rallying Penn State to a 35-31 victory over Purdue.

Penn State has won 10 in a row in the series and six of its last seven season openers. Purdue hasn't beaten the Nittany Lions since 2004.

Purdue was on the verge, though, after Clifford's errant throw midway through the fourth quarter resulted in a 72-yard interception return for a score by Chris Jefferson. That gave Purdue a 31-28 lead.

But Penn State's sixth-year quarterback avenged that mistake with a masterful eight-play, 80-yard drive with less than three minutes to go. Clifford finished 20 of 37 with 282 yards and four scores despite leaving briefly in the third quarter with cramps.

And it sure wasn't easy in front of a near-capacity crowd on the road in a game that featured seven lead changes.

King Doerue scored twice for Purdue, Aidan O'Connell threw for 356 yards and another score and he celebrated his 24th birthday by hooking up with childhood friend Charlie Jones 12 times for 153 yards and a 17-yard TD pass.

Penn State looked like it might run away after forcing a turnover with 30 seconds left in the first half. Two plays later, Clifford found Brenton Strange, who broke two tackles on his way to a 67-yard TD with 2 seconds left to give Penn State a 21-10 lead.

But Doerue opened the second half with a score, O'Connell hooked up with Jones and Clifford threw a 29-yard scoring pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith to make it 28-24 before the finishing flurry.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 34,

EASTERN ILLINOIS 27

DEKALB, Ill. -- Rocky Lombardi threw for 192 yards to six different receivers and Northern Illinois used a balanced running attack to hold off Eastern Illinois.

Eastern Illinois scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and threatened at game's end. Northern Illinois' Josh Richardson missed a 43-yard field goal to the right with 58 seconds left, killing a chance for a 10-point lead.

Eastern Illinois quarterback Jonah O'Brien then led a six-play, 39-yard drive to get the Panthers to Northern Illinois' 44-yard line before time ran out. A sophomore, O'Brien threw for 276 yards and three scores and two interceptions.

The Huskies never trailed. They built a 21-6 lead at halftime and extended it to 28-6 when Lombardi threw a 13-yard score to Liam Soraghan to end an eight-play, 64-yard drive with 5:59 left in the third.

O'Brien responded heading scoring drives of 85 and 74 yards, respectively. He threw a 13-yard score to Justin Thomas with 9:58 left and an 8-yarder to Jay Vallie with 2:04 remaining.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 28,

LAMAR 14

ABILENE, Texas -- Maverick McIvor threw two touchdown passes and Abilene Christian's defense blanked Lamar over the final three quarters to give the Wildcats their first season-opening win since 2013.

After Mike Chandler threw a pair of long first-quarter touchdown passes -- 59 yards to Jalen Dummett and 75 yards to Sevonne Rhea -- the Cardinals managed just 132 yards the rest of the game.

McIvor, a transfer from Texas Tech making his first collegiate start, tied the game with a 30-yard pass to Kendall Catalon early in the second quarter. Late in the quarter Catalon broke the tie by racing 37 yards untouched on a reverse around the left side.

That made a winner of former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson in his first game replacing Adam Dorrel.

McIvor, in his first meaningful action since getting injured as a high school senior four years ago, finished 22 of 38 for 258 yards. Catalon had seven catches for 199 yards.

Chandler was 8 of 24 for 204 yards, but was 4 of 19 after the first quarter.

TARLETON 29,

MISS. VALLEY 13

STEPHENVILLE, Texas -- Freshman quarterback Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes, all to Jaden Smith, and Tarleton defeated Mississippi Valley State 29-13.

Allen completed 23 of 39 passes for 294 yards for the Texans. Deangelo Rosemond, another freshman, had 13 carries for 111 yards. Smith finished with 11 receptions for 95 yards and Gabe Douglas had five catches for 126. Linebackers Qua'Shawn Washington and D.J. Harris had 14 and 13 total tackles, respectively.

Tarleton had over 500 yards total offense.

Tarleton broke out to a 16-0 lead at halftime and closed it out in the second half with two field goals by Adrian Guzman and the third hookup from Allen to Smith. Guzman was 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.

The Delta Devils had 203 rushing yards but only 70 passing. Caleb Johnson carried 23 times for 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Jakobe Thomas had 14 carries for 80 yards and MVSU's other touchdown.